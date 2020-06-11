NAIA announces changes to women's volleyball championship tournament

The changes to the tournament are significant. With 24 teams instead of 32, the format changes to eight pools of three teams instead of eight pools for four teams. Now one team will advance to the single-elimination play whereas with four teams in eight pools, two teams each advanced. This also allows the tournament to hold separate the semifinal matches and the championship match on their own days.

Westra did like having 32 teams from the nation in Sioux City but he also knows 24 teams will make for a better tournament, which is the main goal.

"Selfishly, I want everyone to experience Sioux City," Westra said. "Sometimes you pick a number that works and go with it. I am proud of what we do here and I would love to have more people experience it but we need a manageable number for the NAIA. We are a partner with the NAIA. They listen to us and we listen to them.

"It is great for our community to have a partnership with the NAIA. Even through changes in format, they still want this to be the final site and the championship site. They view this as Title Town. It's an awesome relationship we have with them for volleyball and basketball."