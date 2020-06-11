NAIA announces changes to women's volleyball championship tournament

According to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the women's volleyball championship format has been a topic of conversation for the last several years.
To begin with, 24 teams traveled to Sioux City to play at the Tyson Events Center and then a few years ago, NAIA added eight more teams.
While there were more teams involved in the championship tournament, the semifinals matches and the title match were all played on the same day and there were some long nights spent at the Tyson Events Center during pool play.
For the last couple of years, the NAIA National Administrative Council has talked with Corey Westra, the co-chairman of the tournament and the Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner, about what changes could be made.
The changes were slated to go into effect beginning of the fall of 2021 but on Thursday, the NAIA made the decision to implement the changes a year early.
So in 2020, there will once again be 24 teams at the Tyson Events Center for the NAIA women's volleyball championship instead of 32.
"What this tournament format allows, fewer teams at the final site but however, it allows for a more timely tournament in terms of frequency of play," Westra said. "What we were really trying to do at the final site was not stack some of the most important matches, the semifinals and the championship, on the same day and it allows for maximum rest."
The changes to the tournament are significant. With 24 teams instead of 32, the format changes to eight pools of three teams instead of eight pools for four teams. Now one team will advance to the single-elimination play whereas with four teams in eight pools, two teams each advanced. This also allows the tournament to hold separate the semifinal matches and the championship match on their own days.
Westra did like having 32 teams from the nation in Sioux City but he also knows 24 teams will make for a better tournament, which is the main goal.
"Selfishly, I want everyone to experience Sioux City," Westra said. "Sometimes you pick a number that works and go with it. I am proud of what we do here and I would love to have more people experience it but we need a manageable number for the NAIA. We are a partner with the NAIA. They listen to us and we listen to them.
"It is great for our community to have a partnership with the NAIA. Even through changes in format, they still want this to be the final site and the championship site. They view this as Title Town. It's an awesome relationship we have with them for volleyball and basketball."
While the amount of teams at the final site goes down by eight teams, the number of teams who earn a berth to the regional sites goes up by four. In the new format, 48 teams will compete in a single opening round match held at different regional sites. The winners of each will advance to the 24-team final site field.
"There are a couple of unknown pieces and I will have a better idea about those after the webinar on Tuesday where the NAIA will explain the details," Dordt volleyball coach Chad Hanson said. "I am a fan that 48 teams go into the national tournament. I also like that all of the teams are going to be on the same competition schedules for total matches whereas previously some teams had an auto-bid and got a bye.
"I like that the national, final site has a singular pool play winner. The semifinals and final being on different days, that's nice for any of the teams that are playing in those matches."
The move to fewer pool play matches will alleviate some scheduling concerns for the organizers of the tournament. Pool play matches started early in the morning and with matches scheduled closely together, any match that went more than three sets usually forced the next matches on that court to start later than originally scheduled.
Now tournament organizers can start games a little later in the morning and don't have to worry about nights that could potentially get over around midnight.
"Over the last two years, we've had some long days. It's a compounding problem. If you get off in the morning with a five-set match, it just gets later and later and later," Westra said. "For the most important volleyball of the season, it's not a very good student-experience then. This allows us to start a little later in the morning and frees it up. Having 32 teams worked, don't get me wrong, but this will allow us to have a more competitive national championship."
For instance, this past national tournament featured two pools that ended with three-way ties, meaning once all of the pool play matches were over, two more matches had to be played to determine who advanced and the seeding of those teams. The final match on one of the days ended around 1 a.m.
"One of the ongoing observations that I've had over the years, it's a lot of volleyball and it's a high level and it's competitive and exhausting," Hanson said. "When you add all of those variables together at the pinnacle of the season, you want your athletes to have the opportunity to recover. I think this new format will foster more recovery moments and lead to higher-level play at the pinnacle of the season.
"Three-team pool play is much better and cleaner and schedule-wise, a much better outcome potential for the winner of the pool."
Hanson is happy the opening round matches at regional sites will now include 48 teams instead of 44 but he is also a little hesitant. He wants to see how the regional matches will be determined.
For example, Hanson pointed out what if Dordt and Grand View both make the national tournament. The two programs routinely schedule non-conference matches against each other. But will the NAIA have the two programs, which are usually ranked and have had quite successful showings in the tournament, face each other in a regional match to get to the Tyson Events Center.
"There are a ton of nationally ranked programs in our region. In other regions, there are fewer," Hanson said. "If it's regional, GPAC teams who are nationally ranked are not going to play a GPAC school in the opening round but who would they play? I am curious. I will have to find this out Tuesday with what the details look like."
What Hanson does like is how the NAIA moved these changes to 2020 in order to alleviate some financial concerns the COVD-19 pandemic has brought upon NAIA institutions.
"I know that the NAIA has been really conscientious and careful with COVID-19 as it has impacted institutions and I really appreciate that the NAIA is not only considering the financial impact of a national tournament and protecting institutions, I appreciate how they are communicating," Hanson said. "I think this will be a good overall winning format. We have to adjust to it and figure out who's we are successful in moving toward a bid and to the final site.
"We love playing in Sioux City and hope we get that opportunity in the 2020 season."
