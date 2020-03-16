NAIA cancels all of the spring 2020 sports season because of COVID-19

The Great Plains Athletic Conference took preemptive measures on Friday when the league decided to suspend athletics for three weeks through Sunday, April 5.
However, the NAIA made the rest of the decision for the GPAC and the rest of the conferences in the nation.
On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that it is canceling the 2020 spring sports season, effective immediately (Monday) because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When GPAC commissioner Corey Westra made the decision on Friday to suspend the GPAC spring seasons, he knew the NAIA was contemplating making the call to cancel the spring season.
So he wasn't surprised when the NAIA made its announcement on Monday, especially when the CDC recommended social gatherings be contained to 50 people or less on Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
"I've been suspecting this since Friday. About Friday afternoon, it seemed like it was moving in this direction," Westra said. "There were 39 NAIA schools that made the decision to be done and 39 is a big number. The critical mass was moving to the point of not going back and then the CDC made their recommendation for the next eight weeks and that was probably the last thing that was needed to solidify the decision"
For Westra, the last few days show just how fluid the whole situation is.
"Again, I am probably using a lot of the same words I've used in the last week. Shock and numb with how fast these changes are coming and how quickly these things have changed," Westra said. "It's been hour by hour. You leave meetings and think it will be day by day but it's hour by hour with how things are moving. Through it all, I feel horrible for our student-athletes. A big part of their life is being taken away."
Careers for seniors may not be over with Monday's decision, though. In its release, the NAIA said in an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.
"For the seniors, the eligibility rule helped," Westra said. "Some won't come back and are ready to graduate. A lot of them were looking forward to finishing the conference races and some of them were local athletes for the school. My heart goes out to them."
Westra is also watching Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota postpone spring competition because of COVID-19 concerns. He has three children who will now be home for the next four weeks.
"High schools are looking at sizeable suspensions and I have high school athletes in my house. Hopefully we find out by the end of April if they get their season back," Westra said. "When kids aren't in school for four weeks, things get crazy. We thought we were at the crazy part last week."