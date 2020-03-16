NAIA cancels all of the spring 2020 sports season because of COVID-19

"Again, I am probably using a lot of the same words I've used in the last week. Shock and numb with how fast these changes are coming and how quickly these things have changed," Westra said. "It's been hour by hour. You leave meetings and think it will be day by day but it's hour by hour with how things are moving. Through it all, I feel horrible for our student-athletes. A big part of their life is being taken away."

Careers for seniors may not be over with Monday's decision, though. In its release, the NAIA said in an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.

"For the seniors, the eligibility rule helped," Westra said. "Some won't come back and are ready to graduate. A lot of them were looking forward to finishing the conference races and some of them were local athletes for the school. My heart goes out to them."

Westra is also watching Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota postpone spring competition because of COVID-19 concerns. He has three children who will now be home for the next four weeks.

"High schools are looking at sizeable suspensions and I have high school athletes in my house. Hopefully we find out by the end of April if they get their season back," Westra said. "When kids aren't in school for four weeks, things get crazy. We thought we were at the crazy part last week."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.