SIOUX CITY - Taylor's leading scorer Kendall Bradbury fueled a second-half rally with 10 points in the third quarter as she helped the Trojans surge past Corban 76-58 in a second-round game at the NAIA Women's National basketball championship Friday.
Bradbury, a 5-11 senior from Highlands Ranch, Colo., scored 27 points for the game and had 11 rebounds to log her 53rd career double-double. Twin sisters Abby and Becca Buchs also had 23 and 15 points, respectively, for Taylor, which trailed 29-28 at the half but took control after outscoring Corban 26-10 in the third frame.
Jordan Woodvine, who hit a game-winning shot in Corban's 56-54 first-round triumph over Tabor, had 20 points to lead the Oregon school. Treasure Framer also scored 15 points and Emily Yost 10 for Corban, who season concludes with a 25-10 record.
ANTELOPE VALLEY 81, OREGON TECH 69
Samantha Earl and Tylen Price scored 18 points apiece to lead No. 11 Antelope Valley to an 81-69 win over Oregon Tech in a second round match up Friday.
Down 34-32 at the half, Oregon Tech's Megan Morris hit the first basket of the second half but the Pioneers nailed three straight 3-point shots to go up 43-34, a lead they would not surrender.
Alexia Budd also scored 14 for Antelope Valley, which will advance to face Southeastern in a quarterfinal match up at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 25 Owls came to within five points in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter but couldn't do anymore damage and saw their season end with a 24-10 record.
Nohea Waiwaiole scored 25 points and had five assists and moved into the schools all-time leadership in assists in her final college game.
SOUTHEASTERN 82, IU NORTHWEST 60: Southeastern marched to a 26-10 lead after one quarter and moved into the quarterfinals with win over IU Northwest Friday.
The top-seeded Fire used a deep bench to outscore the RedHawks 33-3 and held a safe lead throughout to improve to 29-2 on the season. Non-starter Emma Karamovic had 17 points to lead Southeastern while Marlena Schmidt added 15 points and a dozen rebounds.
IU Northwest got a tournament-high 36 points from Grayce Roach in its first round win
over Dordt but she was limited to five points while four teammates scored in double digits.
Michelle Borgen had 15 points to lead the RedHawks (27-8) while Chloe Salman had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Thursday
COLLEGE OF OZARKS 91, KANSAS WESLEYAN 51
No. 5 College of Ozarks closed out first round action with a 91-51 rout of Kansas Wesleyan Thursday.
Cassidy Johnson had 21 points and Kelsie Cleeton 19 for the Bobcats, who led 25-16 after one quarter then went on a 31-9 run in the second period to lead 56-25 at the break. Now 30-3, College of Ozarks won for the 14th straight time and will take on Hastings in second-round action late Friday.
Gabbie Miller had 13 points and Amanda Hill 10 for the Coyotes, who end their season with a 21-12 mark.