SIOUX CITY - In what to rank as one of the most exciting finishes in NAIA Division II women's tournament history, Corban got a desperation runner in the lane from Jordan Woodvine just ahead of the final buzzer to claim a 56-54 win over Tabor in a game played Thursday afternoon.
The winner came just moments after Tabor's Tristen Leiszler had hit a 3-point shot to tie the game at 54-all with 3.1 seconds left in regulation.
The Warriors, ranked No.22 in the final NAIA Coaches poll, got 22 points and seven rebounds from Woodvine, both game highs. The contest was tight through out with nine lead changes and eight ties.
Tabor, 11th in the final coaches poll, trailed by six points in the final minute but got a 3 by Taylor Deniston with 31 seconds left to pull with three then a steal by Kristyn Wedel to set up Leiszler's game-tying shot.
Tabor ends its season with a 28-4 record while Corban moves on with a 25-9 mark.
TAYLOR 85, BELLEVUE 48
Taylor made it a rough first trip to the NAIA D-II national tournament for Bellevue as the Trojans scored 25 points in the first quarter to jump out to a 25-11 lead.
The Trojans didn't slow down, either. After shooting 53.8 percent in the first half (14-of-26), Taylor shot 63.6 percent (14-of-22) in the second half. Bellevue, a program in only its third year of existence, shot only 29.8 percent (17-of-57) from the field as Trojans cruised to the second round with an 85-48 victory.
Taylor's next game is at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.
Kendall Bradbury, one of the top shooters in the nation, had a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds. She was 10-of-16 from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc. She was 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Becca Buchs added 15 points and five rebounds for the Trojans.
Bellevue ends the season with a 23-11 record. Elexis Martinez had 12 points for the Bruins and Faith Ross added 11 points.
ST. FRANCIS (Ill.) 73, MILLIGAN 63
No. 4 seed St. Francis forced Milligan to play catch-up right away in the first-round matchup on Thursday. St. Francis jumped out to a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, 19-9.
Milligan kept applying pressure to St. Francis, shooting 47.9 percent (23-of-48), but St. Francis had a decent enough cushion throughout the game as Fighting Saints advanced to the second round with a 73-63 victory.
Kaitlin Aylward was 11-of-14 from the free throw line and led St. Francis (24-8) with 28 points, six rebounds and five steals. Nichole Davidson added 14 points and six rebounds and Jordan Pyle had 13 points. St. Francis plays defending champions Dakota Wesleyan at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Milligan's season ends with a 26-8 record. Sarah Robinson led Milligan with 18 points and seven rebounds and Emily Kiser had 13 points off the bench as she hit three 3-pointers.
HASTINGS 54, AQUINAS 46: Hastings took the lead in the opening minute and didn't surrender the lead though it had to fight off several challenges by Aquinas in a first-round game played Thursday.
The Broncos picked up their 20th win of the season, getting a dozen points from Mackenzie Willicott, Non-starters Emma Grenfell and Kaitlyn Schmit also added 11 and 10 points, respectively for Hastings, which led 31-27 at the half and 41-31 after three quarters.
Aquinas (25-9) struggled from the field hitting on just 15 of 58 shots from the floor, a 25.9 percent clip. Keeley Hinton had 10 points to lead the Saints while teammate Michaela Faber narrowly missed tying the single-game rebounds record pulling down 25 missed shots. Northwestern's Randa Hulstein holds the record with 26 caroms in a 2009 game against Morningside.
The win was the second of the season over Aquinas for the Broncos, who also won 76-61 in a game played in Hastings Nov. 23.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 84, BRYAN 64: Margot Woughter scored 26 points to lead Indiana Wesleyan to a first round win over No. 12 Bryan in action Thursday evening.
The No. 20 Wildcats led 46-28 at the half and cruised after the break to hand the Lions their second loss of the season and snap a 30-game win string.
Amber Levi scored 20 points to lead Bryan, whose only previous loss was a 79-65 verdict to Martin Methodist on Nov. 2. Indiana Wesleyan (21-12) controlled the paint, outscoring the Lions 34-12 on points in the lane.