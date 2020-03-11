NAIA D-II national tournament to limit attendance at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns of the coronavirus, the NAIA D-II women's national basketball tournament in Sioux City will have limited attendance starting with Thursday's games.
The NAIA national tournament at the Tyson Events Center will be limited to essential staff, the participating teams and limited family members of the teams.
This falls in line with a decision that was made in Sioux Falls earlier on Wednesday to limit attendance to participating teams, limited family members and essential staff at the Sanford Pentagon for the NAIA D-II men's national basketball tournament.
Later on Wednesday, the NAIA released a statement saying it will limit attendance for the NAIA DI men's and women's national basketball tournaments and then at about 10:21 p.m. on Wednesday, the NAIA announced that all fan attendance at all winter championships will be limited, including the D-II women's national tournament in Sioux City.
"After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at upcoming championships to only essential staff and limited family members," NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a press release. "We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority."
Refunds will be issued for those who have bought tickets in advance but are no longer able or allowed to attend.
Both the D-II women's and men's national tournaments will continue to host games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday with the championship games planned for Tuesday night yet.
The Morningside women's basketball team lost to West Virginia Tech in a Wednesday night game at the Tyson Events Center in the first round of the tournament before the announcement was made.
The Dordt women's basketball team is scheduled to play at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday in a first-round game against Reinhardt at the Tyson Events Center. However, the Defenders will play in front of a limited crowd.
The Morningside men's basketball team was able to play in front of a full crowd on Wednesday afternoon in the Mustangs first-round game in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon against College of the Ozarks. The Mustangs won but its second round game at 10:15 a.m. on Friday against Oklahoma Wesleyan will be played in front of a limited crowd.
Each tournament in Sioux City and Sioux Falls features 32 teams from all across the United States. Eight games were played on Wednesday at both sites and eight games are still planned for both sites on Thursday.