NAIA D-II WOMEN'S NATIONAL TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Bryan comes back to beat Siena Heights

BRYAN 72, SIENA HEIGHTS 68: The Lions battled back from nine points down after three quarters to win a first-round NAIA Division II National championship at Tyson Events Center Wednesday.

Bryan led 32-25 at the half but were outscored by Siena Heights 26-10 in the third quarter and trailed 51-42 entering the final stanza. The Lions put on another spurt, regaining the lead 57-56 on a 3-point shot by Tristan McClellan.

After the teams traded leads three more times in the final frame, McClellan hit another trey to give Bryan the lead for good 62-61 with 3:42 to play.

McClellan, a non-starter. had a game-high 18 points to lead Bryan (29-2). Shayla Ludy also came off the bench for a double-double with 12 rebounds and 12 points.

Peyton Banks had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Siena Heights (27-6).

Bryan (29-2) draws No.2 Marian in a second-round contest at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN 86, MAYVILLE STATE 64: Kelcey Hinz scored 32 points and had nine rebounds to lead the No. 15 Coyotes to a win in the opening first-round women's basketball game at the NAIA Division II National Championship Wednesday in Tyson Events Center.