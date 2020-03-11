NAIA D-II WOMEN'S NATIONAL TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Bryan comes back to beat Siena Heights

BRYAN 72, SIENA HEIGHTS 68: The Lions battled back from nine points down after three quarters to win a first-round NAIA Division II National championship at Tyson Events Center Wednesday.
Bryan led 32-25 at the half but were outscored by Siena Heights 26-10 in the third quarter and trailed 51-42 entering the final stanza. The Lions put on another spurt, regaining the lead 57-56 on a 3-point shot by Tristan McClellan.
After the teams traded leads three more times in the final frame, McClellan hit another trey to give Bryan the lead for good 62-61 with 3:42 to play.
McClellan, a non-starter. had a game-high 18 points to lead Bryan (29-2). Shayla Ludy also came off the bench for a double-double with 12 rebounds and 12 points.
Peyton Banks had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Siena Heights (27-6).
Bryan (29-2) draws No.2 Marian in a second-round contest at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
KANSAS WESLEYAN 86, MAYVILLE STATE 64: Kelcey Hinz scored 32 points and had nine rebounds to lead the No. 15 Coyotes to a win in the opening first-round women's basketball game at the NAIA Division II National Championship Wednesday in Tyson Events Center.
Kansas Wesleyan shot an even 50 percent from the field (30-for-60) and forced 18 turnovers while committing 11. Courtney Heinen also had 20 points and Amanda Hill 16 for the Coyotes, who led 40-27 at the half.
No. 17 Mayville State (25-6) fell behind early and couldn't catch up. Nicole Bunting had a game-high 33 points for the Comets.
The Coyotes will now face defending NAIA Division II champion Concordia at noon Friday.
CONCORDIA 75, WILBERFORCE 57: The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs opened defense of their NAIA Division II National title with a win over the Bulldogs at Tyson Events Center Wednesday.
Concordia led 19-12 after a back and forth first quarter then stretched the led to double digits midway through the second frame. Wilberforce would come no closer after that.
Philly Lammers and Grace Barry scored 14 points each to lead Concordia. Lammers now has 2,033 for her collegiate career and needs just 22 more to become the school's all-time points leader.
La Tyrah Beasley 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Ohio-based Wilberforce (20-9).
Concordia (33-2) takes on No. 15 Kansas Wesleyan Friday at noon.
TAYLOR 68, UNION 66: Merideth Deckard hit a go-ahead shot to break a 63-63 tie with 1:08 left in overtime to give the Trojans a first-round NAIA Division II National championship win Wednesday.
Union used a shot by Brooke Hammonds with 30 seconds left in regulation to force the extra session.
The contest was close throughout with Union's 39-32 lead midway through the third quarter the biggest either team enjoyed.
Abby Buchs scored 25 points to lead Taylor (30-4). Deckard, Jamie Netzley and Becca Buchs all chipped in with a dozen points apiece for the Trojans.
Hammons had 24 points and Chariss Wilson 20 to lead Union (26-7).
Taylor will face Indiana Tech at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
INDIANA TECH 88, OLIVET NAZARENE 73: DeAnn Kauffman scored 20 points and was one of six Warriors to score in double digits in a first-round NAIA National Women's basketball championship Wednesday.
No. 9 Indiana Tech led 39-31 at the half and pull away steadily after the intermission. Kauffman also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Warriors (30-4) who shot 53.2 percent from the field (33-of-62).
Sammy Stejskal had a game-high 23 points to lead Olivet Nazarene (22-10).
Indiana Tech will face Indiana Tech at 8:30 a.m. Friday in a second-round game.
MARIAN 77, VOORHEES 55: The No. 2 Knights led from start to ended Voorhees' first-ever NAIA Division II National tournament berth in the first round Wednesday at Tyson Events Center.
Imani Guy scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in just 18 minutes of court time to pace Marian (31-3). The Knights led 23-9 after the first quarter and 45-19 at the half.
Marissa Coffing had 17 points, Ca'washa Ceasar 14 and Ashley Johnson 13 for Voorhees (20-14).
Marian next faces Bryan in the second round Friday at 10:15 a.m.