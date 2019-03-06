Cardinal Stritch 83, Sterling 73
Sterling got off to a good start with 26 points in the first quarter but the Warriors cooled off in the second quarter, allowing No. 5 seed Cardinal Stritch to take the lead, which the Wolves wouldn’t give up.
Cardinal Stritch outscored Sterling 24-13 in the second quarter to go up 44-39 at the half. Sterling made the first couple of shots of the third quarter but the Wolves held off the Warriors early run after a timeout.
The Wolves continued to do that throughout the second half, holding off any attempt Sterling tried to make. Cardinal Stritch made its free throws down the stretch and held off fourth-seeded Sterling for an 83-73 win in the first game on Wednesday.
Kelli Schrauth, who leads the Wolves with 20.0 points per game, came off the bench and had a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Six of her rebounds came on the offensive end.
She was one of two Wolves with a double-double as Timeah Stotts added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Jalah Harris, who averaged 4.5 rpg, was the third player with double-digit rebounds with Cardinal Stritch with 10. The Wolves had 50 rebounds compared to 33 for Sterling.
Alaina Beimborn added 15 points for the Wolves on five 3-pointers and Brittany Kaltenberg had 10 points.
For Sterling, Kylah Comley hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and eight rebounds. Bethany Stucky added 11 points off the bench and Jessica Carrillo had 10 points.
Eastern Oregon 70, St. Francis 61
Eastern Oregon never let St. Francis get in a rhythm. The Mountaineers were up by double-digits for a good portion of the game and anytime St. Francis went on a run, Eastern Oregon had an answer.
After St. Francis cut the deficit down to five points early in the fourth quarter, Eastern Oregon went on another run to go up by 10 points and the Mountaineers won by nine points, 70-61.
Jane Nelson led the Mountaineers (29-3) with 21 points and she hit three 3-pointers. Maya Ah You Dias followed with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals.
For St. Francis, Kara Gerka, a returning All-American, had 26 points. Whitney Will added 10 points and five rebounds as the Cougars ended the season with a 20-13 record.
Southeastern 89, Alice Lloyd College 57
Alice Lloyd stayed within striking distance through much of the first three quarters but it was all Southeastern late as the No. 1 seeded Flames moved on with a 32-point win.
Alice Lloyd was up 21-19 after one quarter but Southeastern started to edge away to lead 41-34 at the half. The Flames led by double digits for much of the third frame before leading 58-48 going to the fourth where a 31-9 splurge turned the game into rout.
Southeastern controlled the inside with a 46-10 edge in points in the paint. Marlena Schmidt did much of the damage for the Flames with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Southeastern (28-2) had a 48-28 edge on the boards.
Alice Lloyd (20-9) got a game-high 26 points from Haley Hall who hit six 3-point shots.
Oregon Tech 63, Marian 50
The 25th ranked Owls jumped to an early lead and kept the No. 8 ranked Knights at bay most of the game to record a first-round upset.
Oregon Tech, the third-place finisher in the Cascade Conference, had things its way most of the game, leading 24-15 after one quarter and 38-22 at the intermission. The Owls fell to Marian 72-66 in 2016 on the way to the first of two Division II women's titles but paid back the debt to send the Knights home without a win.
Sophomore Abby Krieser helped get Oregon Tech off to the fast start, scoring 12 of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter. Mikaela Shumaker also had a double-double for the Owls (24-9) with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Marian (27-7) got 17 points from Dejah Cyrus for a game-high but as a team shot just over 30 percent for the game (19-62).