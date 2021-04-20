NAIA football, men's soccer and volleyball pairings announced

Morningside's Anthony Sims is brought down by Carroll's Rex Irby during Morningside College vs Carroll College football action at Bishop Heelan Memorial Field in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Dickinson State's Jaret Lee (16) makes the catch while being defended by Northwestern's Jake Lynott during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Tyson Kooima runs for a touchdown during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Konner McQuillan gets pulled down by Dickinson State's Nick Miller during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Tyson Kooima (5), and Northwestern's Kobe Lutjens (8) celebrate Kooima's touchdown during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7. At left is Northwestern's Cade Moser (1).
Northwestern's Konner McQuillan runs away from a tackle attempt from Dickinson State's Keaton Meschke during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Dickinson State's Deavon Crawford (9) breaks up a pass intended for Northwestern's Cade Moser during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Tyson Kooima runs past Dickinson State's Tel Lunde during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Konner McQuillan (3) runs between Dickinson State's Jared Smith (56) and Dickinson State's Braydon Katus during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Dexter Wiese tries to shake a tackle attempt by Dickinson State's Reece Hoherz during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Cade Moser escapes from Dickinson State's Dawson McGlothlin during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Cade Moser gets pushed out of bounds by Dickinson State's Dawson McGlothlin (17) and Jayden Heartwell during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Cade Moser tries to shake a tackle attempt by Dickinson State's Jayden Heartwell during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Brendan Zeutenhorst tries to shake a tackle by Dickinson State's Deavon Crawford during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Tanner Oleson tackles Dickinson State's Tyger Frye during Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
Northwestern's Brett Moser and Dickinson State's Paxton Miller (33) watch the coin toss at the start of Northwestern vs Dickinson State first-round NAIA championship series football action played Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern led at the half, 17-7.
No.1 ranked Morningside, which beat Carroll by a score of 55-0 this past weekend, is slated to host No. 7 Baker at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Baker comes into the game with a 7-0 record, and advanced with a 59-54 opening-round win over Olivet Nazarene.
Northwestern learned that it will be traveling to Des Moines this weekend to take on No. 2 Grand View. The Red Raiders walloped Dickinson State in the opening round, 31-7, as Northwestern finished with 512 yards of total offense, while holding the Blue Hawks to just 227.
Even though Briar Cliff defeated Morningside on Saturday, both the Chargers and the Mustangs qualified for the national tournament.
Both teams will play Thursday away from Sioux City.
The Chargers received the No. 2 seed in the Bartlesville pod, and the Chargers will play at 4 p.m. Thursday against No. 3 Southwestern Christian. If the Chargers win, they'll play again at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Mustangs are headed for McKenzie, Tenn., and they're the No. 2 seed in that four-team pod hosted by Bethel. The Mustangs will play Mid-America Christian at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Dordt and Northwestern won late Saturday night to be one of the Final 24 to make it to the Sioux City field.
Both the Defenders and Red Raiders are in separate pools.
Dordt is in Pool B, along with Park (Mo.) and Bellevue (Neb.). Dordt's first match at the Tyson Events Center is at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. It'll play again in pool play against Park at 10:30 that Wednesday morning.
The Red Raiders are in the Pool E field along with Corban (Ore.) and Oklahoma City. The Red Raiders will go up against OKC at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, then face Corban at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The first matches will be played at 8:30 a.m. on April 27.
