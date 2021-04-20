 Skip to main content
NAIA football, men's soccer and volleyball pairings announced
NAIA NATIONAL TOURNAMENTS

After a dominant first weekend of NAIA playoff football from a pair of local colleges, matchups for this weekend's national quarterfinal round have been announced. 

PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Dickinson State NAIA playoff football

Northwestern vs Dickinson State football
Northwestern vs Dickinson State football
Northwestern vs Dickinson State football
Northwestern vs Dickinson State football
No.1 ranked Morningside, which beat Carroll by a score of 55-0 this past weekend, is slated to host No. 7 Baker at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Baker comes into the game with a 7-0 record, and advanced with a 59-54 opening-round win over Olivet Nazarene. 

Northwestern learned that it will be traveling to Des Moines this weekend to take on No. 2 Grand View. The Red Raiders walloped Dickinson State in the opening round, 31-7, as Northwestern finished with 512 yards of total offense, while holding the Blue Hawks to just 227. 

Northwestern vs Dickinson State football
Northwestern vs Dickinson State football
Northwestern vs Dickinson State football
Northwestern vs Dickinson State football
Grand View is also 7-0 this season, and beat Dordt in the first round, 38-10. 

The Red Raiders will play the Vikings at noon, at Williams Stadium. 

The winner of each of this weekend's four NAIA quarterfinal games will advance to next week's semifinal round. 

The national championship game is scheduled for May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La. 

MEN'S SOCCER

Even though Briar Cliff defeated Morningside on Saturday, both the Chargers and the Mustangs qualified for the national tournament. 

Both teams will play Thursday away from Sioux City. 

The Chargers received the No. 2 seed in the Bartlesville pod, and the Chargers will play at 4 p.m. Thursday against No. 3 Southwestern Christian. If the Chargers win, they'll play again at 1 p.m. Friday. 

The Mustangs are headed for McKenzie, Tenn., and they're the No. 2 seed in that four-team pod hosted by Bethel. The Mustangs will play Mid-America Christian at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. 

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Dordt and Northwestern won late Saturday night to be one of the Final 24 to make it to the Sioux City field. 

Both the Defenders and Red Raiders are in separate pools. 

Dordt is in Pool B, along with Park (Mo.) and Bellevue (Neb.). Dordt's first match at the Tyson Events Center is at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. It'll play again in pool play against Park at 10:30 that Wednesday morning. 

The Red Raiders are in the Pool E field along with Corban (Ore.) and Oklahoma City. The Red Raiders will go up against OKC at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, then face Corban at 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

The first matches will be played at 8:30 a.m. on April 27. 

