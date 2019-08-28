KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Sioux City was honored by the NAIA with two awards on Wednesday.
First, the NAIA named Sioux City as the best NAIA championship host with the way the NAIA women's national tournament was hosted by Sioux City, Spectra and the Tyson Events Center.
The NAIA best championship host award has been awarded the last three seasons and two out of the three times, the honor has gone to Sioux City for hosting the NAIA women's national tournament. The last time was in 2017.
The best NAIA Host is awarded to the championship host who displays excellence in all aspects of conducting a national championship and produces an excellent student-athlete experience.
“This award would not be possible without the help of our local organizing committee, volunteers, Tyson Center staff and our sponsors,” said Mike Skaggs, NAIA Championship Co-Tournament Director. “Our focus is to always make this event as special as possible for the players, coaches, and fans.”
The 2019 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship was the 22nd consecutive year the event was held in Sioux City. Additionally, it was announced earlier this year that Sioux City will continue on as host of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship after both division merge to one after the conclusion of the 2020 season.
“We’ve been fortunate to be the Division II host,” said Corey Westra, NAIA Championship Co-Tournament Director. “We look forward to being the host of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship moving forward under one division.”
Sioux City also hosts the NAIA women's volleyball national championship at the Tyson Events Center and that tournament also received an award from the NAIA - the best Champions of Character Event for the Special Olympics Clinic that is held during the national tournament.
The best Champions of Character® Event not only promotes the five core values of Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Sportsmanship and Servant Leadership, but engages the student-athletes in a program that promotes or provides them an opportunity to serve the community in which the championship is hosted.
Prior to the beginning of competition, student-athletes from all participating institutions host a clinic for special needs children from around the Sioux City regional area. The event sprawls from the Tyson Event Center competition courts over to the Long Lines Arena practice courts as the student-athletes have a chance to bring some joy to the kids involved.
"To me as much as I look forward to hosting the matches and crowning a champion, the Special Olympics Clinic is the absolute highlight of the week,” said Corey Westera, NAIA women’s volleyball national championship Co-Director, “The event has great energy and springboards the week of the Championship and highlights what the NAIA is all about, Character Driven Athletics."
The NAIA women's volleyball national championship will once again be held in Sioux City and at the Tyson Events Center this year.