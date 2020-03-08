NAIA INDOOR NATIONAL TRACK ROUNDUP: Dordt's Matthew Van Eps wins national title

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- The NAIA indoor national track and field championships were held Thursday through Saturday in Brookings, S.D., at South Dakota. Below is a roundup of the action over the three days.
DORDT: Matthew Van Eps won his second-career NAIA national title to highlight Dordt's trip to NAIA nationals on Saturday.
Van Eps outraced the field in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:53.41, beating his nearest competitor by over a second to claim his second national title. He also won the 800 in the outdoor season last spring.
Later in the meet, Van Eps teamed with Anthony Ghiorso, Micah Brands and Trey Engen to finish in third in the distance medley relay in 10:03.66 for All-American status.
Earlier in the day, Jacob Vander Plaats earned individual All-American status for the first time in his career with an eighth-place finish in the mile run in 4:16.15. He finished in 10th place in the 3,000-meter run in 8:37.10.
The Dordt women's 4x400 team of Anmarie Stuit, Emma Bakker, Bailey Nelson and Mika Kooistra finished in sixth place to earn All-American status in 3:51.54.
On Friday, freshman Grant Brouwer earned his first-ever All-American award after clearing 6-feet, 8.25-inches in the high jump and finished in seventh place.
The women's 4x800 relay team of Bethany Ten Haken, Kate Wnek, Annika Rick and Sarah Wensink finished in seventh place for All-American status in 9:46.41. Wensink was 13th in the mile run in 5:06.42, Stuit was 13th in the 600-meter run in 1:39.60. Jordan Bos was 17th in her event.
On Thursday, Eric Steiger was just short of qualifying for the finals in the 5,000-meter run as he finished in 13th place in 15:12.57.
MORNINGSIDE: The Morningside track and field program continued its string of All-American performances as the Mustangs 4x800 relay team finished in fourth place, garnering All-American status. It is the 11th straight NAIA indoor national meet where Morningside has an athlete/s earn All-American status.
Morningside's 4x800 team consisted of juniors Emalee Fundermann and Sonora Foresman and sophomores Jo McKibben and Kristine Honomichl. Fundermann and McKibben are MVAOCOU grades. The relay qualified with the fifth-quickest time in the prelims and then finished with a time of 9:26.76. That was good for the fourth-place finish.
Honomichl also ran in the mile run as she finished in ninth place.
Morningside's 4x800 team of Tyler Janssen, Tyler Carney, Zach Ambrose and Dylan Lindstrom finished in 10th place in the men's 4x800 prelims on Thursday.
BRIAR CLIFF: Two Briar Cliff men's track athletes set school records at the NAIA National Meet this past weekend.
Freshman Ben Jefferies shattered the school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.52 seconds in the prelims. That qualified Jefferies for the finals and then he broke his own record during the 400 finals on Saturday. Jefferies finished in fourth place, earning All-American status, in a time of 47.50 seconds.
Sophomore Joseph Washington matched the previous school record in the 200-meter dash during the prelims. He finished with a time of 22.07 seconds and finished in 17th place. He tied the mark set by Iron Shell in 2016.
Freshman Jalen Bowman competed on Friday, finishing in 25th place in the 60-meter dash in 6.95 seconds. The 4x400 relay team of Jefferies, Washington, Bowman and A.J. Lefler just missed the finals, taking ninth place in 3:17.13.
NORTHWESTERN: The Red Raiders had three All-American performances at the NAIA Nationals - two from the women's team, one from the men's team.
Bre Harthoorn posted the sixth-fasted time in 1000-meter prelims and then in the finals, the senior posted a season-best time of 2:55.99 and is now a two-time All-American after her fifth-place finish.
Kenzie Keune was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles prelims on Friday and then she bettered her place by one spot in the finals on Saturday. Keune finished in sixth place to claim All-American honors as she crossed the line in a time of 8.85 seconds.
On Friday, James Gilbert Jr. finished in third place in the men's long jump competition, earning All-American status in his first season as a Red Raider. Gilbert jumped a personal-best of 7.27 meters to finish in third place out of 20 competitors.