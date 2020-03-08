NAIA INDOOR NATIONAL TRACK ROUNDUP: Dordt's Matthew Van Eps wins national title

Freshman Ben Jefferies shattered the school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.52 seconds in the prelims. That qualified Jefferies for the finals and then he broke his own record during the 400 finals on Saturday. Jefferies finished in fourth place, earning All-American status, in a time of 47.50 seconds.

Sophomore Joseph Washington matched the previous school record in the 200-meter dash during the prelims. He finished with a time of 22.07 seconds and finished in 17th place. He tied the mark set by Iron Shell in 2016.

Freshman Jalen Bowman competed on Friday, finishing in 25th place in the 60-meter dash in 6.95 seconds. The 4x400 relay team of Jefferies, Washington, Bowman and A.J. Lefler just missed the finals, taking ninth place in 3:17.13.

NORTHWESTERN: The Red Raiders had three All-American performances at the NAIA Nationals - two from the women's team, one from the men's team.

Bre Harthoorn posted the sixth-fasted time in 1000-meter prelims and then in the finals, the senior posted a season-best time of 2:55.99 and is now a two-time All-American after her fifth-place finish.