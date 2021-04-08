NAIA NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY: Morningside, Dordt enter Cedar Rapids with unknown expectations

“There is a pro and con with everything,” Nash added. “Our team is really heavy on middle distance, and it may affect some other teams more than others. For us, it’s a little bit of a bigger deal.”

Nash made one thing clear, however: He wants to give the seniors on the team — Sioux Center’s Payton Boer, Fundermann, Mace Moore and Ritz, a Bishop Heelan grad — the best experience possible.

After all, it is a national cross country meet.

“Any complaints can stick in someone’s memory, so we want to embrace this and have a blast,” Nash said.

Ritz is competing in his third straight national meet. He has placed in the top-200 in his previous two appearances. He is seeking to become the program’s first All-American since 2013.

Dordt building recent momentum

Defenders coach Nate Wolf wasn’t afraid to send his distance runners out on the indoor track this spring.

That decision worked out, as Dordt’s men’s team ended up becoming national runner-up during the indoor season.