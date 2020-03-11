NAIA national tournament to limit attendance at Tyson Events Center over coronavirus concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Refunds will be issued for those who have bought tickets in advance but are no longer able or allowed to attend.

Both the D-II women's and men's national tournaments will continue to host games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday with the championship games planned for Tuesday night.

The Morningside women's basketball team lost to West Virginia Tech in a Wednesday night game at the Tyson Events Center in the first round of the tournament before the announcement was made.

The Dordt women's basketball team is scheduled to play at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday in a first-round game against Reinhardt at the Tyson Events Center. However, the Defenders will play in front of a limited crowd.

The Morningside men's basketball team was able to play in front of a full crowd on Wednesday afternoon in the Mustangs first-round game in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon against College of the Ozarks. The Mustangs won but their second round game at 10:15 a.m. on Friday against Oklahoma Wesleyan will be played in front of a limited crowd.

Each tournament in Sioux City and Sioux Falls features 32 teams from all across the United States. Eight games were played on Wednesday at both sites and eight games are still planned for both sites on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.