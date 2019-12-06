NAIA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT: Viterbo's Garant reaches 1,000 kills in Round of 16 win

WESTMONT 3, EASTERN OREGON 1: Cassidy Rea had a 20-kill match to lead Westmont to an opening round win in NAIA national volleyball tournament action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Friday morning in the Round of 16. Game scores were: 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23.
The Warriors (29-7) also got 13 kills from Hali Galloway and 11 from Lexi Malone in a match that was nearly even in every staistical category.
EOU (31-5) got 15 kills from Megan Bunns and 14 from Hailee Ackerman.
PARK 3, CORBAN 0: Nada Meawad had 21 kills to lead the way as the Pirates swept Corban 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 in a first round championship bracket match at the Tyson Events Center Friday morning.
Park advanced the the quarterfinal later Friday with a 32-3 mark while Corban closes its season with a 22-10 record. Jacquleyn Clark had seven kills to lead the Warriors.
VITERBO 3, CENTRAL METHODIST 2: The V-Hawks rallied from a set down to win the final two games and eliminate Central Methodist 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 27-25, 15-10 in a first round championship bracket match at the Tyson Events Center Friday.
Junior Miah Garant had 29 kills on a .407 hitting percentage to lead Viterbo and went over the 1,000-kill standard for her career during the win.
The V-Hawks moved the the quarterfinal round with a 34-6 record. Jane Kickham had 15 kills for the Eagles, who close their season with a 33-4 mark.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 3, GRAND VIEW 1: The Wildcats ended Grand View's NAIA National volleyball tournament run with a 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 30-28 win in a first-round championship bracket match played Friday.
Rachel Klitzing had 18 kills and Havyn Gates 42 assists for Indiana Wesleyan, which is making its first championship bracket appearance. The Wildcats are now 37-2.
Emily Box, a freshman from West Point,Iowa, had 15 kills and Kelly Larkin 36 digs for the Vikings, who ende their season with a 30-11 record.
JAMESTOWN 3, LINDSEY WILSON 2: The Jimmies earned the first quarterfinal berth in school history after outlasting the Blue Raiders 18-25, 32-30, 21-25, 27-25, 15-8 in a first-round championship bracket match at the NAIA National volleyball tournament Friday.
Ellis Michaletz had 16 kills and Bitta Knudson eight blocks for Jamestown, which rallied from a one-set deficit to win of the seventh time this season. The Jimmies (32-5) played Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Northwestern in the quarterfinals later Friday.
Alexis Smith had a match-high 25 kills for Lindsey Wilson, which ends its season with a 32-6 record.
MARIAN 3, SOUTHERN OREGON 1: The Knights continued to impress, winning the next three sets after dropping the opener to Southern Oregon to advance in the quarterfinals at the NAIA National volleyball championship final bracket Friday. Game scores were: 26-28, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.
Skyler Van Note and Sraha Spangler had 15 kills apiece to lead Marian (35-3). Emma Ryan also had 29 digs for the Knights while Megan Hawley added 24 digs and eclipsed the school's dig record with the 701st of her career.
Taylor Ristvedt had 18 kills for Southern Oregon, which ends its season with a 31-5 record.
MISSOURI BAPTIST 3, CONCORDIA 0: The Spartans advanced to the quarterfinal of the NAIA National championship bracket after sweeping the Bulldogs 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 at the Tyson Events Center Friday.
Isidora Stojovic had 13 kills and Caterine Cigarini 12 for MBU, now 34-6.
Kara Stark had 13 kills and Rara Callahan 33 assists for Concordia, which closes its season with a 25-8 record.