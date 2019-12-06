NAIA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT: Viterbo's Garant reaches 1,000 kills in Round of 16 win

WESTMONT 3, EASTERN OREGON 1: Cassidy Rea had a 20-kill match to lead Westmont to an opening round win in NAIA national volleyball tournament action at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Friday morning in the Round of 16. Game scores were: 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23.

The Warriors (29-7) also got 13 kills from Hali Galloway and 11 from Lexi Malone in a match that was nearly even in every staistical category.

EOU (31-5) got 15 kills from Megan Bunns and 14 from Hailee Ackerman.

PARK 3, CORBAN 0: Nada Meawad had 21 kills to lead the way as the Pirates swept Corban 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 in a first round championship bracket match at the Tyson Events Center Friday morning.

Park advanced the the quarterfinal later Friday with a 32-3 mark while Corban closes its season with a 22-10 record. Jacquleyn Clark had seven kills to lead the Warriors.

VITERBO 3, CENTRAL METHODIST 2: The V-Hawks rallied from a set down to win the final two games and eliminate Central Methodist 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 27-25, 15-10 in a first round championship bracket match at the Tyson Events Center Friday.