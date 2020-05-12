NAIA national volleyball tournament stays in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- One of the last athletic events the NAIA held happened at the Tyson Events Center. However, that event - the NAIA women's national basketball tournament - was unable to conclude because of coronavirus pandemic.
However, the NAIA remembers plenty of good times in Sioux City since the city has hosted the D-II women's national basketball tournament since 1998 and has also hosted the NAIA women's volleyball national tournament since 2008.
There was still a season left on the current agreement for the NAIA national volleyball tournament and the event won't be going anywhere for another few years.
On Tuesday, Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner Corey Westra, who is the co-chairman of the tournament, received some much-needed good news. The NAIA agrees to an extension with Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center to remain the host of the women's volleyball national championship through the 2024 season.
"I think we have a lot of trust from the NAIA in what we are doing. When it comes to the renegotiation, it's in the details and the four years speaks to the level of commitment, us to them and them to us," Westra said. "The big picture, this is still a great place to have the championships and it is great to have the keys to run this tournament through 2024."
Westra has been around this tournament since it first came to Sioux City. Westra was the committee chair and he worked with then-Tyson Events Center manager Glenn Walinski to bring the NAIA volleyball national championships to Sioux City.
Once Sioux City got the first national tournament in 2008, the event hasn't left. Usually, the contracts have been two to three years. This time the NAIA awarded Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center a four-year contract to host the national tournament.
Westra said the key to running the tournament is to give all 32 teams a championship-level experience, whether they win the national title or go 0-3 in pool play.
"We knew we were at the top of the pile when it came to the discussion and I don't say that in a way that no one else can host it," Westra said. "I feel we have done a phenomenal job. Just the feeling that all of the teams when they walk away, win or lose, that they have a great experience. It's all about the student-athlete experience. Not every team wins the national championship but their careers do culminate there.
"We work hard to hit that mark and I feel like we have the right pieces in place."
The final championship of the current agreement with Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center will commence on Dec. 1, 2020, and then start the four-year contract that was agreed to on Tuesday.
"Sioux City has been a great partner of ours through the years and we are happy to see this relationship in women's volleyball continue," NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a press release.
Upgrades to the Tyson Event Center helped the case to keep the tournament in Sioux City.
Prior to the 2019 national volleyball championships, a ribbon video board was installed in the Tyson Events Center and the big-screen video board was replaced with a newer model.
There are three volleyball courts on the floor of the Tyson Events Center during the tournament and each one had its own scoring because of the new ribbon board around the court.
Plus there are a number of hotels and restaurants around the Tyson Events Center, meaning the 32 teams, if they choose, don't have to travel far from the facility, which also has practice courts adjacent to the building.
"It's a phenomenal venue and with the hotels, restaurants and community infrastructure that is second to none. If you go somewhere that is too big, the tournament gets lost. If you go somewhere too small, it's too hard to handle. Sioux City is a great size for volleyball and basketball," Westra said. "The 2019 tournament with the upgrades, it was a new event. The venue is so perfect for it."
Westra said the announcement came at a much needed time for the Sioux City, especially since it has been two months since the NAIA women's national championship was canceled when the coronavirus pandemic started.
"The financial support this city gives, and we know that it is going to be tough this year and we will take that head one, this is what brings people together," Westra said. "That community pride will be back. Just to have an announcement like this is awesome."
At one point, Sioux City held three NAIA national championships with women's volleyball, women's basketball and softball was held in the city in 2015 and 2016.
Before the 2019 NAIA women's basketball national tournament, it was announced that Sioux City and Tyson Events Center will continue to host the women's national basketball championships when the NAIA moves from two divisions (D-I and D-II) to one for the 2020-21 season.
Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center was given a four-year contract to hold the event as well, concluding in the 2024-25 season.
"There are a lot of communities that would love to have this on their business card and that's pretty cool," Westra said. "When I look at hosting national tournaments, I look at it as an extension of the conference, our city and the institutions around there. It's a chance to showcase the community. Not a lot of places get to bring their families in two times a year for a national championship and we do.
"Hopefully all of this clears up because we got a glimpse of how much this hurts not to have it (with women's basketball in March) and hopefully this is a sign of better days ahead."
