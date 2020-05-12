NAIA national volleyball tournament stays in Sioux City

Upgrades to the Tyson Event Center helped the case to keep the tournament in Sioux City.

Prior to the 2019 national volleyball championships, a ribbon video board was installed in the Tyson Events Center and the big-screen video board was replaced with a newer model.

There are three volleyball courts on the floor of the Tyson Events Center during the tournament and each one had its own scoring because of the new ribbon board around the court.

Plus there are a number of hotels and restaurants around the Tyson Events Center, meaning the 32 teams, if they choose, don't have to travel far from the facility, which also has practice courts adjacent to the building.

"It's a phenomenal venue and with the hotels, restaurants and community infrastructure that is second to none. If you go somewhere that is too big, the tournament gets lost. If you go somewhere too small, it's too hard to handle. Sioux City is a great size for volleyball and basketball," Westra said. "The 2019 tournament with the upgrades, it was a new event. The venue is so perfect for it."

Westra said the announcement came at a much needed time for the Sioux City, especially since it has been two months since the NAIA women's national championship was canceled when the coronavirus pandemic started.