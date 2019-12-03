NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY ROUNDUP: Jamestown wins in four over Xavier

JAMESTOWN 3, XAVIER 1: No. 8 Jamestown hit .259 and the Jimmies defeated Xavier 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 to open pool play. Jamestown improved to 30-4 on the season and Xavier fell to 31-7.
Britta Knudson led Jamestwon with 14 kills, two solo blocks and four block assists and Taylor Sabinash had 11 kills and Ellie Michaletz and Corina Ruud each had 10 kills. Miranda Lowman had 30 assists and Hannah Schiele had 19 digs. Anna Holen had 16 digs and Sydney Ellingson had 14 digs.
Ema Causevic had 11 kills and three aces and Kayla Black had 10 kills and 11 digs. Jennifer Torres had 15 digs and Bria Mayes had nine kills and five block assists.
CENTRAL METHODIST 3, BELLEVUE 2: No. 12 Central Methodist lost the first two sets during its first pool play match to No. 23 Bellevue 25-22 and 25-15 and was on the first of losing only its fourth match of the season.
But Central Methodist rallied, winning the third set 25-17 and then pulling out the fourth 25-23. Then Central Methodist held off Bellevue in the fifth set 15-11 to claim a pool win and improved to 31-3 on the season. Bellevue falls to 27-9 and 0-1 in pool play.
Viviane Viana led Central Methodist with 11 kills and 17 digs and Giovanna Kuntze had 25 assists. Shannon Peters added 22 assists and 11 digs and Jane Kickham had nine kills, three aces and 22 digs. Krystal Brauner had 21 digs and Gracer Stumbaugh had eight kills and three solo blocks. Mariana Do Nascimento had eight kills, two solo blocks and three block assists.
Sierra Athen led Bellevue with 19 kills, three aces, 10 digs and five block assists and Rosa Reed-Bouley had 12 kills. Andrea Carson added 10 kills and Olivia Galas had 59 assists, four aces and 13 digs. Coree Lipovsky had seven kills and seven block assists and Madi Evans had 21 digs.
EASTERN OREGON 3, MADONNA 1: No. 7 Eastern Oregon dropped its first set at the NAIA national tournament 25-19 to Madonna but then won the next three 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 to win its first pool play match.
Eastern Oregon improves to 30-3 and Madonna falls to 25-13.
Megan Bunn led Eastern Oregon with 20 kills and 19 digs and Jet Taylor had 12 kills. Hailee Ackerman had 10 kills and Madison Pilon had 49 assists and 11 digs. Kiley McMurtey had 20 digs.
Jodie Kelly led Madonna with 24 kills and 18 digs and Janelle Kwasiborski had 19 kills. Betsy Cook had 48 assists and 17 digs and Olivia Sweeney had 26 digs.
LINDSEY WILSON 3, REINHARDT 2: No. 10 Lindsey Wilson was on the ropes after falling behind to No. 24 Reinhardt (25-13, 23-25, 25-18) but Lindsey Wilson rallied, winning the fourth set 25-19 and then hitting .407 in the fifth set for a 15-10 to win its pool play match.
Lindsey Wilson improved to 30-5 on the season and Reinhardt fell to 33-3.
Kasia Nideria led Lindsey Wilson with 23 kills as she hit .477 to go along with six block assists. Alexis Smith added 16 kills and Elly Burke had 11 kills, three aces and 15 digs. Camryn Rich had 54 assists and 15 digs and Camila Leite had 28 digs. Peyton Johnson and Abby Grubbs each had 17 digs.
Tessa Colden had 15 kills, four aces and 13 digs for Reinhardt and Cheetara Bing had 11 kills. Carlee Baxter had 37 assists and 16 digs and Erinn Marroquin had 11 assists, three aces and 16 digs. Mar Vives had 15 digs.
SOUTHERN OREGON 3, IU KOKOMO 1: No. 5 Southern Oregon lost its first set of the tournament to IU Kokomo 25-21 but bounced back with a 25-22 set two win and controlled the next two sets 25-15, 25-15 to get the win.
Southern Oregon improves to 30-3 on the season and IU Kokomo falls to 27-12.
Taylor Ristvedt led Southern Oregon with 15 kills and Elliott Cook had 10 kills and six block assists. Makayla Hoyt added 10 kills and Hannah Bogatin had 20 asssts and thre e aces. Emma Ryan had 25 digs.
Lizzy Sokeland led IU Kokomo with 12 kills and Erinn Adams had 11 kills. Kendal Williams had 43 assists and 10 digs and Macee Rudy had 17 digs.
VITERBO 3, OTTAWA 0: No. 6 Viterbo cruised to an opening day sweep, hitting .398 in a 25-16, 27-25, 25-16 win over Ottawa. Viterbo improves to 32-5 on the season and and Ottawa is 24-15.
Miah Garant led Viterbo with 17 kills and Katie Frohmader had 14 kills. Maya Roberts had 13 kills and Lauryn Sobasky had 24 assists and three aces.
Ottawa's Ayona Tharps had eight kills.
MARIAN 3, EMBRY-RIDDLE 0: No. 11 Marian swept the 21st-ranked Embry-Riddle squad 25-15, 29-27, 25-20.
Marian middle hitter Skyler Van Note led the Knights with 14 kills in the win.
Lexi Spence led the Knights with 18 assists while Madi Heffron had 16.
Erin Clark led Embry-Riddle with 18 kills.
WESTMONT 3, COLUMBIA 0: Westmont upset the No. 9 Cougars by set scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22.
Lexi Malone led the Warriors with 11 kills, and the Warriors leader in assists was Keelyn Kistner with 15.
Columbia's top hitter was Kiersten Anderson, who had 13.
OKLAHOMA CITY 3, PROVIDENCE 2: Heading into the tournament, the Stars and the Argonauts were seeded side-by-side, 16th and 17th.
The match proved to be just as close.
Oklahoma City won in a five-set thriller, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-13.
The Stars won the match with a kill by Marijana Bjelobrk and a hitting error by Providence.
Lacy Beeler had 20 kills for the Stars, now 34-1 on the season.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 3, SAINT MARY 0: Ana Collar led the Wildcats with 11 kills, as Indiana Wesleyan swept Saint Mary 25-16, 25-18, 25-18.