NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY ROUNDUP: Jamestown wins in four over Xavier

JAMESTOWN 3, XAVIER 1: No. 8 Jamestown hit .259 and the Jimmies defeated Xavier 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 to open pool play. Jamestown improved to 30-4 on the season and Xavier fell to 31-7.

Britta Knudson led Jamestwon with 14 kills, two solo blocks and four block assists and Taylor Sabinash had 11 kills and Ellie Michaletz and Corina Ruud each had 10 kills. Miranda Lowman had 30 assists and Hannah Schiele had 19 digs. Anna Holen had 16 digs and Sydney Ellingson had 14 digs.

Ema Causevic had 11 kills and three aces and Kayla Black had 10 kills and 11 digs. Jennifer Torres had 15 digs and Bria Mayes had nine kills and five block assists.

CENTRAL METHODIST 3, BELLEVUE 2: No. 12 Central Methodist lost the first two sets during its first pool play match to No. 23 Bellevue 25-22 and 25-15 and was on the first of losing only its fourth match of the season.

But Central Methodist rallied, winning the third set 25-17 and then pulling out the fourth 25-23. Then Central Methodist held off Bellevue in the fifth set 15-11 to claim a pool win and improved to 31-3 on the season. Bellevue falls to 27-9 and 0-1 in pool play.