NAIA postpones football championship to spring of 2021

Before the week began, the Great Plains Athletic Conference planned to play all of its fall sports in the fall still. That choice didn't change after Tuesday's announcement and the GPAC is standing pat with its decision after Friday's news.

"I think we feel we are still in an area to attempt a fall season," GPAC commissioner Corey Westra said. "There are no guarantees with what the future looks like. You can play the what-ifs but with the way the pandemic has played out, you don't know. With football and the corresponding sports, it gives you a longer runway to work with now.

"In that regard, it doesn't take the pressure off the fall. There's a lot of uncertainty around the fall but it allows you to know the end game that the national championship is in the spring."

Morningside football coach Steve Ryan would've preferred the playoffs to stay in the fall but he understands the decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coach who has led Morningside to back-to-back NAIA national championships was also bracing for the decision for awhile. Now that the big decision has been made, he can shift his focus to getting his players prepped for the first practice on August 15.