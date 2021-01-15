NAIA reduces national tournament basketball bids to 48 teams

This is the first season that NAIA combined into one division for basketball.

Even though the number of bids is being reduced, the change was designed to maintain conference at-large berths. So the GPAC will still send at least two teams to the women's tournament and two teams to the men's tournament - the regular-season conference champions and the tournament champions. Morningside currently is in the top spot in both the men's and women's standings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the GPAC basketball schedules but no games have been outright canceled. There have been games postponed but not canceled and there hasn't been a single GPAC team that has opted out of the season.

That isn't the case around the nation in the NAIA, especially along the West Coast. The Cascade Conference only has two schools playing basketball games currently - the College of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho. The rest of the league is located in Washington and Oregon.