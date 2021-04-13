NAIA releases football, volleyball, women's soccer seedings for national tournaments

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College football team gets a home game on Saturday to open up the NAIA football playoffs — except the game isn’t at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
The Mustangs, who have won the last two national championships in football, will face Carroll College of Montana at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the home to both Briar Cliff University and Bishop Heelan High School.
The reason behind the change of venue is because the Sioux City Relays are this weekend, and that event is always held at Olsen Stadium.
On Saturday, high school track and field student-athletes will meet at Olsen Stadium for the 56th running of the Sioux City Relays. The events on Saturday begin at 9:30 a.m., and the 4x400-meter relay is scheduled to be held late in the afternoon.
The college athletes are running on Friday.
According to the Mustangs’ athletic web site, seating will be limited at Memorial Stadium. Admittance and stadium seating are first-come-first-serve on game day, and it is recommended that fans bring lawn chairs or alternate seating options for the greenspace as stadium seats may fill quickly.
Morningside isn’t the only Great Plains Athletic Conference team playing at home on Saturday.
Northwestern, which received the No. 6 seed for the tournament, will host 9-0 Dickinson State at 1 p.m. Saturday at DeValois Stadium.
Northwestern is 1-2 all-time against Dickinson State with all three match-ups taking place since the 2016 season. This will be the second time the teams have played in the playoffs; the Raiders lost to Dickinson State 14-6 in the first round of the 2018 postseason.
Dordt also made the field as the 13th seed, and the Defenders will travel to Des Moines for a noon Saturday meeting with second-seeded Grand View.
Grand View is 6-0 on the season, while the Defenders went 8-2 during the fall.
BCU men's soccer advances
The Briar Cliff men's soccer team didn't even have to take the pitch to advance to the GPAC tournament championship, as Tuesday's semifinal match against Hastings was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Broncos' program.
Tuesday's match will be marked as a "COVID - No Contest" final result, and the Chargers will play either Morningside or Northwestern on Friday in the tournament finals. The time and location of Friday's match is still TBA.
Briar Cliff is currently 12-3-2 on the season, with an 8-1-2 record in conference play.
Northwestern, Dordt make it in volleyball
The Northwestern and Dordt women's volleyball teams have both qualified for the NAIA National Championship Tournament, and will play their respective opening round games on Saturday.
The teams are two out of the five GPAC programs that qualified for the national tournament.
Dordt will host MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the opening round, while Northwestern will host Trinity Christian (Ill.).
The winner of the opening round bracket will advance to the NAIA championship final site, at Tyson Events Center, on April 27.
BCU soccer seeded 20th
The Briar Cliff women's soccer team was selected the No. 20 overall seed at the NAIA women's soccer national tournament on Monday. The Chargers will face No. 14 ranked Lindsey Wilson on Thursday in Spring Arbor, Mich. at 4 p.m.
Briar Cliff is the No. 3 seed in the four-team Spring Harbor opening round bracket. The winner of Thursday's game will play on Saturday at 2 p.m. against either top-seeded Spring Harbor or Northwestern Ohio.
The Chargers have a 12-2-2 overall record this season, and qualified for the first national tournament in program history thanks to their regular season GPAC title.
The winner of the four-team opening round bracket will advance to the NAIA championship final site, in Foley, Ala. The championship field will begin play on April 27, with the national title game taking place on May 3.