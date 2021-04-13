NAIA releases football, volleyball, women's soccer seedings for national tournaments

Northwestern is 1-2 all-time against Dickinson State with all three match-ups taking place since the 2016 season. This will be the second time the teams have played in the playoffs; the Raiders lost to Dickinson State 14-6 in the first round of the 2018 postseason.

Dordt also made the field as the 13th seed, and the Defenders will travel to Des Moines for a noon Saturday meeting with second-seeded Grand View.

Grand View is 6-0 on the season, while the Defenders went 8-2 during the fall.

BCU men's soccer advances

The Briar Cliff men's soccer team didn't even have to take the pitch to advance to the GPAC tournament championship, as Tuesday's semifinal match against Hastings was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the Broncos' program.

Tuesday's match will be marked as a "COVID - No Contest" final result, and the Chargers will play either Morningside or Northwestern on Friday in the tournament finals. The time and location of Friday's match is still TBA.

Briar Cliff is currently 12-3-2 on the season, with an 8-1-2 record in conference play.

Northwestern, Dordt make it in volleyball