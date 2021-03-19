NAIA roundup: Campbellsville advances, has tough regular season

SIOUX CITY — The Campbellsville women’s basketball team hasn’t really been able to find its rhythm throughout the season.
The Tigers certainly found it during Friday’s 69-53 quarterfinal win against Lewis-Clark State.
The two biggest keys for the Tigers came on the glass and in transition.
Campbellsville outrebounded the Warriors 50-26, and through that, the Tigers had 22 offensive rebounds.
Savannah Gregory had eight offensive rebounds and ended up with 10 total.
Sammy Rogers led the Tigers with 12 total rebounds, even though she only had two.
The Tigers’ goal was to keep Lewis Clark-State off the glass, and it turned out that they were the ones who crashed the glass.
Even during the first half, the Tigers outrebounded the Warriors 27-10.
“I just think we wanted to rush them up a bit,” Campbellsville coach Ginger High Colvin said. “Our goal was to keep them off the offensive glass.”
Campbellsville led by as many as 22 points in the first half, starting out to a 32-12 lead. The Tigers made four 3-pointers in that stretch, and made 11 shots during that run that lasted 14 minutes, 14 seconds.
In all, during the first half, the Tigers were 13-for-31 while LCSC was 6-for-27.
That momentum carried over into the second half, and the Tigers held a double-digit lead.
Lewis-Clark State, however, tried to make things interesting during the fourth quarter. The Warriors went on a 16-4 run that got LCSC within 12 points, but that’s the closest that it would get.
The Tigers went on a little 6-2 run to end the game.
The season hasn’t gone the way that Colvin had dreamed of. The Tigers have had 20 of their games either postponed or canceled due to three different COVID-19 outbreaks among the team.
The Tigers had to shut down their schedule three different times, and they never played in more than three games consecutively until the Mid-South Conference tournament.
“We played two games, then we’d get shut down. It was a disaster, honestly,” Colvin said. “More than anything, we’re tougher mentally.”
While the Tigers were quarantined, most of the players got to go home since most of them are from the state of Kentucky. They did Zoom workouts, and anything else they could try to stay in shape while staying safe.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 83, SOUTHEASTERN 70: Anne Secrest had a memorable game on Friday.
The Wildcats 6-foot-1 senior scored a game-high 32 points in the national quarterfinal. Secrest was 12-for-19 and hit five 3s.
Secrest also crashed the boards well, as she had 13 rebounds with 11 of them coming on the defensive end.
Secrest wasn’t the only Wildcats scorer in double figures. Jordan Reid scored 13 points while having eight rebounds.
Dayton Groninger scored 13 and Madison Davis had 11.
IWU led by as many as 13 points in the first half and it led by seven at halftime.
IWU went on a 17-7 run during the third quarter, and led by as many as 18 during the second half.
Gabrielle Ozoude led the Fire with with 29 points and eight rebounds.