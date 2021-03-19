NAIA roundup: Campbellsville advances, has tough regular season

In all, during the first half, the Tigers were 13-for-31 while LCSC was 6-for-27.

That momentum carried over into the second half, and the Tigers held a double-digit lead.

Lewis-Clark State, however, tried to make things interesting during the fourth quarter. The Warriors went on a 16-4 run that got LCSC within 12 points, but that’s the closest that it would get.

The Tigers went on a little 6-2 run to end the game.

The season hasn’t gone the way that Colvin had dreamed of. The Tigers have had 20 of their games either postponed or canceled due to three different COVID-19 outbreaks among the team.

The Tigers had to shut down their schedule three different times, and they never played in more than three games consecutively until the Mid-South Conference tournament.

“We played two games, then we’d get shut down. It was a disaster, honestly,” Colvin said. “More than anything, we’re tougher mentally.”

While the Tigers were quarantined, most of the players got to go home since most of them are from the state of Kentucky. They did Zoom workouts, and anything else they could try to stay in shape while staying safe.