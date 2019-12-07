NAIA semifinals: Westmont sweeps Viterbo, Marian knocks out Jamestown in four sets

“Our defense was fantastic and our blocking was incredible,” McGolpin said. “Our mantra all year has been defense, defense, defense. We’re not as big as other teams across the country, so we had to play scrappy. I designed the defense to reflect my personality and the things I like to do on defense.”

Viterbo came close in the other two sets, trailing by as few as two points in the third set, but the Warriors held off the V-Hawks to get to the national championship match.

Westmont had balanced hitting in the morning match, too. Three different Warriors — Hali Galloway, Cassidy Rea and Lexi Malone — had eight kills. Brooklynn Cheney and Patty Kerman both got seven kills in the penultimate match of the season.

On court No. 2, Jamestown had the same type of start Viterbo did, but had a better response.

Marian won the first set, 25-16, but the Jimmies bounced back to tie the match by winning the second set, 25-18.

Jamestown tied the fourth set as late as 20-20, but the Knights went on a 5-0 run to clinch the match and fill the other open spot in the national title match.