NAIA semifinals: Westmont sweeps Viterbo, Marian knocks out Jamestown in four sets

SIOUX CITY — Even though Westmont College volleyball coach Ruth McGolpin slid into a different role before their season started, their mantra didn’t really change.
McGolpin took over as head coach of the Warriors, and in her first year as head coach of the Warriors, she coached in the NAIA national championship match Saturday night against Marian College at Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena.
Westmont swept Viterbo University 25-9. 25-22 and 25-20 in one of the two semifinal matches held Saturday morning.
McGolpin has been an assistant at Westmont since 2015, so it’s not like the players had to get accustomed to a new coach. McGolpin knew what kind of music they listened to, what they talked about off the court, and of course, how they meshed well together on the court.
“We continue to work hard and continue to battle, I just love it,” McGolpin said. “They still call me Ruth, they don’t call me coach. I still have my same sense of humor … I’m one of them.”
The Warriors held control throughout the entire match. Westmont hit .444 in the first set without making a single error, and held the V-Hawks to minus-.144 hitting that included 10 hitting errors and just five first-set kills.
“Our defense was fantastic and our blocking was incredible,” McGolpin said. “Our mantra all year has been defense, defense, defense. We’re not as big as other teams across the country, so we had to play scrappy. I designed the defense to reflect my personality and the things I like to do on defense.”
You have free articles remaining.
Viterbo came close in the other two sets, trailing by as few as two points in the third set, but the Warriors held off the V-Hawks to get to the national championship match.
Westmont had balanced hitting in the morning match, too. Three different Warriors — Hali Galloway, Cassidy Rea and Lexi Malone — had eight kills. Brooklynn Cheney and Patty Kerman both got seven kills in the penultimate match of the season.
On court No. 2, Jamestown had the same type of start Viterbo did, but had a better response.
Marian won the first set, 25-16, but the Jimmies bounced back to tie the match by winning the second set, 25-18.
Jamestown tied the fourth set as late as 20-20, but the Knights went on a 5-0 run to clinch the match and fill the other open spot in the national title match.
Jai-lyn Norwood led the Knights with 16 kills, and Lexi Spence had 27 assists, including four in the final five points scored for Marian.
“The feeling to win and know we really earned it, it’s such a good feeling,” Norwood said. “It was really competitive. We knew from the start, we had to go out and play our hardest, and that’s what we did.”