NAIA tournament co-director Corey Westra pleased with energy, COVID-19 testing

SIOUX CITY — Even in a pandemic, Corey Westra noticed the energy inside the Tyson Events Center.
"There's energy in the building and the people have shown up,” said the tournament co-director.
Before Tuesday's championship game between Thomas More and Westmont — which was played after The Journal’s deadline — Westra was feeling confident about the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament’s success. He credited the good response to a different set-up of the tournament; there were only 16 teams who came to Sioux City, and the field was combined into one division instead of two.
Then, too, fans knew what to expect — taped-off seating, social distancing, masks — and were willing to comply. When last year’s event was cut short, the idea of a second year without a winner was something they didn’t want to consider.
At Monday’s semifinal game between Thomas More and Morningside, there were well over 1,200 fans in attendance — probably the largest crowd either the Saints or the Mustangs played to all season.
Morningside officials said they didn’t have more than 500 people at a single game because of restrictions and, as Westra pointed out, if there weren’t any restrictions, more people would have been in attendance at more GPAC games, not just Morningside's.
The final counts haven’t been tallied, but Westra said the numbers will be unique, given all that was in place.
“You can’t compare it because we’re restricted,” Westra said. “The numbers will probably have an asterisk on them. I’ve been happy with them. I think getting over 1,000 for a game is a win for the tournament. The building is good-sized, and I would say that there has definitely been an atmosphere. I’m so happy that the student-athletes got to have this opportunity.”
Spectators also have been excited to be in the building.
Among them, play-by-play announcer Shawn Kenney, who called Tuesday’s championship game for ESPN3.
Kenney pointed out that he called some games during the pandemic, but has worked from his home office in Perry, Iowa.
On Tuesday, Kenney was in the building and told Westra he was eager to be there.
Fans adhered to the rules and made the atmosphere as good as possible, according to Westra.
“All things considered for the environment that we’re in, this year has been incredible,” Westra said before Tuesday’s final. "Thomas More will have a tremendous following. Westmont, their people have shown up. So, I think parents and grandparents and aunts, uncles have had to carry the load this year, because there have been a lot of restrictions.”
Tyson Events Center assistant general manager and director of marketing Enzo Carannante was pleased with the crowd’s cooperation, too.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of the sponsors and community,” Carannante said. “It’s been really exciting to see all the welcome messages around the area. We’ve gotten some great feedback from the NAIA committee, the teams, and their fans. All have been very positive about their experience here.”
Media, players, coaches and other tournament staff were expected to be tested for COVID-19 up to three times during the duration of the tournament.
Westra admitted that he was nervous that a positive test would flare up throughout the weekend.
There were a lot of variables to consider. The major one was the teams. There were teams travelling from all over the country from different airports.
It turned out there were no positive tests at all.
“I think the NAIA did an amazing job of setting up those protocols,” Westra said. “Every time you go through that process, that’s a gut-wrenching moment. I think we handled it with tremendous professionalism, tremendous grace. We knew that it’s not an easy situation to walk into.”
Now that the basketball tournament has concluded, the focus shifts to the national volleyball tournament, which begins April 27 at the Tyson Events Center.
Westra expects the testing to be similar, as long as the same protocols are in place from the Centers for Disease Control.
“I do hope we test a little less,” Westra said. “If we feel like we have to do it at the level we did (for basketball), we will. I don’t envision a whole lot changing by volleyball, but maybe a little.“