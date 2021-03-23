NAIA tournament co-director Corey Westra pleased with energy, COVID-19 testing

The final counts haven’t been tallied, but Westra said the numbers will be unique, given all that was in place.

“You can’t compare it because we’re restricted,” Westra said. “The numbers will probably have an asterisk on them. I’ve been happy with them. I think getting over 1,000 for a game is a win for the tournament. The building is good-sized, and I would say that there has definitely been an atmosphere. I’m so happy that the student-athletes got to have this opportunity.”

Spectators also have been excited to be in the building.

Among them, play-by-play announcer Shawn Kenney, who called Tuesday’s championship game for ESPN3.

Kenney pointed out that he called some games during the pandemic, but has worked from his home office in Perry, Iowa.

On Tuesday, Kenney was in the building and told Westra he was eager to be there.

Fans adhered to the rules and made the atmosphere as good as possible, according to Westra.