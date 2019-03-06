SIOUX CITY -- Concordia showed right away why it is the top overall seed in the NAIA D-II National tournament.
The Bulldogs did exactly what the top seed is supposed to do again the last-seeded team, Wilberforce. Concordia started the game on a 20-2 run and by the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs had 30 points.
Concordia never let up, either, as the Bulldogs dispatched Wilberforce with ease in a 100-62 victory.
“I think the game went as expected. We were able to pressure them, get the game going at a fast pace,” Concordia coach Drew Olson said. “I was really pleased with how our kids came out. They had good focus, good energy, especially in that first half. It was good to get a lot of kids a lot of minutes.”
The Bulldogs (31-3) aren’t lacking an experience on the national stage. Concordia is a fixture at the Tyson Events Center.
Still, Olson feels any team can succumb to some jitters on the national stage. Nerves didn’t seem to be a problem for Concordia, though, since they came out hot right out of the gate with the 20-2 run.
“It doesn’t matter who you play, that first game you always have some jitters and it’s good for our kids to settle in and play really good basketball,” Olson said. “The way we started, it helped ease the nerves of everybody. We have seven freshmen and a transfer so they haven’t been on this stage. But they were able to feel comfortable right away.”
Philly Lammers, the reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year, led the early charge. She scored one-third of Concordia’s 30 points in the first quarter (10) on 4-of-4 shooting. She was also 2-of-2 from the free throw line. She finished with a game-high 16 points and only had to take four more shots the rest of the game.
“She was phenomenal. The way she started, great energy, great focus and she was able to finish pretty much anything,” Olson said. “For her to get off to a good start like that is going to give her a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Grace Barry added 14 points, three assists and three steals for Concordia. Colby Duvel had 12 points and Rylee Pauli had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Mustafa Notter led Wilberforce with 11 points and seven rebounds.
After Concordia’s 30-point first quarter, the Bulldogs followed it up with 26 points in second for a 56-23 halftime lead.
Concordia’s best quarter came in the third as the Bulldogs scored 31 points to go up 87-40. The Bulldogs broke the century mark with the 100-62 win and face Cardinal Stritch at noon on Friday.
“Looking forward to another battle against Cardinal Stritch. I feel we play them almost every year at the national tournament,” Olson said. “It should be a pretty good battle.”
And Cardinal Stritch is the only team Olson is concerned with moving forward, even though as the No. 1 overall seed, the Bulldogs could be poised to make a run at the national title.
But Olson, along with most of his other GPAC brethren at the national tournament, is only focused on next game in front of him.
“We have high goals but we are focused on Cardinal Stritch and we are focused on the next game,” Olson said. “It’s a fun journey and we hope to go as far as we can. Based on what we did last year, they feel like they have some goals they want to accomplish. They are pretty determined.”