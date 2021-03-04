NAIA TRACK AND FIELD: BCU has six athletes heading to NAIA indoor finals

YANKTON, S.D. — Action continued Thursday and the NAIA National Championships with several area athletes qualifying for the finals of their respective event.
Briar Cliff has six athletes advance to the finals of their events and Ben Jefferies set a new school record in the 200 while qualifying in a time of 21.70. Jeffries also moved to the finals of the 400 with a fastest-qualifying time of 48.39.
Dordt had the fastest qualifying time in the 4x800 meter with a 7:50.55 clocking. Dordt freshman Peyton Maudlin had the fastest qualifying time in the 600 meter run in 1:20.23.
On Wednesday, Morningside senior Emalee Fundermann and junior Kristine Honomichl weren't fazed, leading the Mustangs women's squad to three event advancements on the track at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Bank Fieldhouse on Mount Marty University's campus.
With those two joined by junior Jo McKibben and senior Payton Boer in the 4x800 meter relays, the Mustangs were surpassed by only two teams in Taylor and Huntington Universities of Indiana. They clocked a fleet 9:29.7 to wind up second behind Taylor in heat one.
The duo came back later and made their way into the finals of the mile and 1000 meter run, respectively. Honomichl clocked a 5:19.17 to qualify ninth-fastest, while Fundermann's 2:58.24 in the 1000 trailed only University of Cumberlands Lisa Voyles (2:57.87) for the fastest preliminary effort.
Boer and McKibben also competed individually for the Maroon. Boer ran a 2:20.78 in the 800 and was just two spots out of the final eight. McKibben concluded her 1000 meter prelim in 3:06.55.
Also moving to the finals for the Defenders was Jacob Vander Plaats, who advanced in the the mile run with a 4:19.63 time and Matthew Van Eps ran a 1:55.03 in the 800 to gain a ticket to the finals.