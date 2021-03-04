NAIA TRACK AND FIELD: BCU has six athletes heading to NAIA indoor finals

YANKTON, S.D. — Action continued Thursday and the NAIA National Championships with several area athletes qualifying for the finals of their respective event.

Briar Cliff has six athletes advance to the finals of their events and Ben Jefferies set a new school record in the 200 while qualifying in a time of 21.70. Jeffries also moved to the finals of the 400 with a fastest-qualifying time of 48.39.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Dordt had the fastest qualifying time in the 4x800 meter with a 7:50.55 clocking. Dordt freshman Peyton Maudlin had the fastest qualifying time in the 600 meter run in 1:20.23.

On Wednesday, Morningside senior Emalee Fundermann and junior Kristine Honomichl weren't fazed, leading the Mustangs women's squad to three event advancements on the track at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Bank Fieldhouse on Mount Marty University's campus.

With those two joined by junior Jo McKibben and senior Payton Boer in the 4x800 meter relays, the Mustangs were surpassed by only two teams in Taylor and Huntington Universities of Indiana. They clocked a fleet 9:29.7 to wind up second behind Taylor in heat one.