NAIA VOLLEYBALL: Pool play concludes at National Tournament

Both teams move on to bracket play on Friday, having clinched berths after both teams moved to 2-0 in the pool on Wednesday.

Skyler Van Note had 15 kills to lead a balance Marian attack which also got 14 kills apiece from Anne Strevels and Sarah Spangler and 13 from Brooke Hustedde.

Maya Roberts had a match-high 17 kills for Viterbo, which also had five players with double-digit kill totals in the contest.

LINDSEY WILSON 3, EASTERN OREGON 2: The No. 10 ranked Blue Raiders rallied from two sets down to clip the seventh-ranked Mountaineers and win Pool G at the NAIA National Volleyball Championship in Sioux City Thursday. Game scores were: 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28, 15-13

Kasia Niderla, a redshirt freshman from Poniatowo, Poland, had 28 kills to lead Lindsey Wilson (32-5). Elly Burke also had 15 kills and 27 digs and threw down the match-winning point in set five.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Megan Bunn had a match-high 32 kills from Eastern Oregon, which was a single-match school record for the Mountaineers.

WESTMONT 3, XAVIER 0: The Warriors won Pool H with a sweep of Xavier in action at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament Thursday in Sioux City.