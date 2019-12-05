NAIA VOLLEYBALL: Pool play concludes at National Tournament

PARK 3, OKLAHOMA CITY 0: The Pirates wrapped up pool play with a 3-0 record and will advance after sweeping the Stars 25-19, 27-25, 25-17 Thursday in Sioux City.
Egyptian native Nada Meawad had a match-high 16 kills to lead Park, which is now 31-1 entering bracket play Friday.
Ella Lofton had 11 kills for Oklahoma City, which ended pool A with a 1-2 mark.
CENTRAL METHODIST 3, SOUTHERN OREGON 2: The Eagles won a showdown for Pool E taking a marathon 17-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-27,15-12 decision over the Raiders in Sioux City Thursday.
Central Methodist (33-3) was down 12-10 in the fifth set but scored the final five points to claim the win. Outside hitter Jane Kickham season-high 19 kills and right-side hitter Jordan Wolfe added 16 more kills for the No. 12 Eagles. Central Methodist will meet Viterbo in its first bracket play action Friday.
The loss was the first in over two months for Southern Oregon, which advances to face Marian in a first round bracket play match Friday. Now 31-4, SOU had won 16 straight matches entering Thursday's contest.
MARIAN 3, VITERBO 2: The Knights completed a 3-0 run in Pool F to win the group over runner-up Viterbo 25-20, 19-125, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8 in Sioux City Thursday afternoon.
Both teams move on to bracket play on Friday, having clinched berths after both teams moved to 2-0 in the pool on Wednesday.
Skyler Van Note had 15 kills to lead a balance Marian attack which also got 14 kills apiece from Anne Strevels and Sarah Spangler and 13 from Brooke Hustedde.
Maya Roberts had a match-high 17 kills for Viterbo, which also had five players with double-digit kill totals in the contest.
LINDSEY WILSON 3, EASTERN OREGON 2: The No. 10 ranked Blue Raiders rallied from two sets down to clip the seventh-ranked Mountaineers and win Pool G at the NAIA National Volleyball Championship in Sioux City Thursday. Game scores were: 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28, 15-13
Kasia Niderla, a redshirt freshman from Poniatowo, Poland, had 28 kills to lead Lindsey Wilson (32-5). Elly Burke also had 15 kills and 27 digs and threw down the match-winning point in set five.
Megan Bunn had a match-high 32 kills from Eastern Oregon, which was a single-match school record for the Mountaineers.
WESTMONT 3, XAVIER 0: The Warriors won Pool H with a sweep of Xavier in action at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament Thursday in Sioux City.
Lexi Malone had 16 kills on a .435 attack percentage to lead Westmont, which will square off with Eastern Oregon at 9 a.m. Friday in a Championship bracket play match. Xavier wraps up its season with a 31-9 mark.
COLUMBIA 3, JAMESTOWN 0: The Cougars swept the Jimmies in three sets and forced a one-set play-off for the Pool H runner-up spot later Thursday in Sioux City. Game scores were 29-27, 25-22, 25-15.
Sidney Brandon had a match-high 17 kills from Columbia, which won for the season straight day after losing to Wesmont in its opener on Tuesday.
The loss was the first for Jamestown in Sioux City. The Jimmies got nine kills from Corina Ruud.
EMBRY-RIDDLE 3, OTTAWA 2: The No. 21 Eagles picked up their first win in pool play at the NAIA National volleyball tournament, edging the Braves 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-27, 15-9 in Sioux City Thursday.
Erin Clark had a 27-kill match to pace Embry-Riddle (29-6) while Ayona Tharps had 21 kills for Ottawa (24-17) in a contest between two teams already eliminated from bracket play consideration.
MADONNA 3, REINHARDT 2: Two teams already eliminated from bracket play match up in an entertaining contact won by the Crusaders 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 in Sioux City Thursday.
Madonna, which was making its 18th trip all time to the National Championships, got 17 kills and 21 digs from Jodie Kelly to lead the way. The Crusaders end with a 26-14 record.
Shelby Glawson and Tessa Colden had 11 kills each for Reinhardt (33-5).
BELLEVUE 3, IU KOKOMO 0: The Bruins won a battle of winless teams in Pool E 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 in action at the NAIA women's volleyball tournament in Sioux City Thursday.
Sierra Athen, a sophomore from Red Oak, had 11 kills for Bellevue (28-10). The Cougars (28-14) got six kills from McKenna Lundy.