NAIA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Northwestern, Dordt among field of 24 national teams

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt Defenders women’s volleyball team has one set focus for the national tournament that begins on Tuesday, and it’s a simple one: Look ahead.
The Defenders learned that lesson well during the GPAC volleyball tournament in a loss to Midland, which was a sweep in the conference tournament’s opening weekend.
Dordt learned more about itself off the volleyball court more so than it did during play. Defenders coach Chad Hanson said that Defenders got better with the relational side of growth.
There were some tough questions that were asked: How do we get better? How do we trust each other with our different personalities?
The off-the-court stuff flows into how the team plays on the court. They listened to each other better, they prayed for each other more, and wanted to simply have better communication off the court so that they could play stronger on the court.
“Those conversations were beneficial, because we had more time,” Hanson said. “As a team, we further unpacked other areas where we needed to grow. It comes back, and this is such a relational sport and our players rely on that.”
The Defenders went on to bounce back to sweep MidAmerica Nazarene in the first round of the NAIA tournament, and with that win, the Defenders clinched a spot in the NAIA championship in Sioux City.
Alli Timmermans and Corrina Timmermans were the top-two hitters for the Defenders, with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.
Jessi De Jager also had nine kills.
Megan Raszler had 26 assists; Hannah Connelly recorded 22 digs.
The Defenders made just one service-receive error and just four service errors.
“Our serving was strong and our passing was strong, and that freed our hitters to run a comfortable offense,” Hanson said. “The first touch of the court is the most important touch.”
Hanson was pleased to see more production out of a team that couldn’t make anything happen against Midland.
“It gave us a lot of credibility,” Hanson said about the opening-round match win. “The way that our players were executing on the court and their responses on plays, we just stayed forward. We kept our minds, bodies and hearts all in a forward direction. That was undeterred throughout the match. On the whole, we want to have a high-producing offense. We had contributions from many different hitters.”
The national tournament is set up in eight pools of three teams, and Pool B matches up Dordt with Bellevue and Park.
The Defenders’ first match is at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Bellevue, then they’ll face Park at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“To have the NAIA be able to run a classy event and have 24 teams end up at the final site, it’s really incredible,” Hanson said. “Let’s enjoy the moment to be on the court together and it’s a moment that we don’t take that lightly.”
Northwestern enters Pool E
The Northwestern Red Raiders haven’t had too many speed bumps along the way. They’ve lost just four matches, with their most recent loss coming against No. 1 Jamestown in the GPAC title match.
It’s not like that match was a dominant win by the Jimmies. Jamestown won that match by set scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-21.
Sure, they fell behind in all three sets, but if a couple of points had gone Northwestern’s way late, coach Kyle Van Den Bosch thought the match’s momentum might have shifted.
That match will help Northwestern this week.
The Red Raiders are in Pool E, paired with Corban of Oregon and Oklahoma City University.
Northwestern is in the national tournament for the 16th time, and haven’t finished in the top-3.
The Red Raiders are ranked fifth in the nation, and coach Kyle Van Den Bosch knows there’s not much room for error when a tournament field like this one feels heavy with talent.
“You have to perform every time out,” Van Den Bosch said. “It’s been a long season, and the girls have really worked hard to get to this point. We’re really excited and we’re looking forward to the great competition that this tournament holds.”
Northwestern has three hitters with 200-plus kills. Anna Wedel leads Northwestern with 305, Makenzie Fink has 233 and A.J. Kacmarynski has 200.
Emily Van Ginkel will add her name to that list Tuesday with her first kill.
Lacey Reitz serves as Northwestern’s leader in assists with 958 out of the team’s 1,045.
Defensively, Emily Strasser leads the Red Raiders with 360 digs.