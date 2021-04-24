NAIA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Northwestern, Dordt among field of 24 national teams

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt Defenders women’s volleyball team has one set focus for the national tournament that begins on Tuesday, and it’s a simple one: Look ahead.

The Defenders learned that lesson well during the GPAC volleyball tournament in a loss to Midland, which was a sweep in the conference tournament’s opening weekend.

Dordt learned more about itself off the volleyball court more so than it did during play. Defenders coach Chad Hanson said that Defenders got better with the relational side of growth.

There were some tough questions that were asked: How do we get better? How do we trust each other with our different personalities?

The off-the-court stuff flows into how the team plays on the court. They listened to each other better, they prayed for each other more, and wanted to simply have better communication off the court so that they could play stronger on the court.

“Those conversations were beneficial, because we had more time,” Hanson said. “As a team, we further unpacked other areas where we needed to grow. It comes back, and this is such a relational sport and our players rely on that.”