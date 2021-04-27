NAIA VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Park, Westmont sweep opening pool play matches

SIOUX CITY — Westmont continued its good spree this spring in Sioux City.
After winning the women's basketball national championship, the Warriors women's volleyball team won over Ottawa early Tuesday morning by set scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 26-24.
Patty Kerman led Westmont with 13 kills while Lexi Malone had 11 kills. Keelyn Kistner had 21 assists. Madison Morrison reocrded 21 digs.
Breanna Vail led Ottawa with 11 kills.
PARK 3, BELLEVUE 0: Park hit .255 in the sweep over Bellevue. Malaina Hensley led Park with 12 kills while Debora Bernardi had nine.
Vera Bertrame had 32 assists.
Park reocrded eight total team blocks, led by Bernardi with a solo block and two assisted blocks.
Park led by as many as 10 points in the third set.
Eve Fountain led Bellevue with 15 kills.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 0: The Wildcats won by set scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-22.
IWU had three attackers with double-digit kills — Martina Demarchi (15), Ana Collar (14) and Marci Miller with 10.
The Wildcats with .341, including a .370 clip during the third set.
Olivia Zawadski had 47 assists for IWU. Havyn Gates had 13 digs.
Monique Rodriguez led Rocky with 10 kills.
MISSOURI BAPTIST 3, IU KOKOMO 0: Missouri Baptist's leading hitter was Emma Lattimore with 13 kills while Isidora Stojovic had 12.
Missouri Baptist won by set scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-20.
Lattimore hit .393 while Stojovic hit .393.
Manuela Vargas led her team with 37 assists.
MARIAN 3, LINDSEY WILSON 0: Marian swept LWU by set scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-21.
Jai-Lyn Norwood led Marian with 15 kills while Skyler Van Note had 13 kills.
Katie Hardegree had 27 assists; Maggie Meyer had 19 digs.
Lindsey Wilson was the lone LWU hitter with double-digit kills with 10.
EASTERN OREGON 3, BETHEL 0: Eastern Oregon won by set scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16.
EOU hit .250 in a match that lasted a little over an hour.
Sade Williams and Cambree Scott each had 11 kills.
GRAND VIEW 3, OTTAWA 1: The Vikings lost the second set 25-16, but then they won the last two sets 25-14 and 26-24.