NAIA VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Park, Westmont sweep opening pool play matches

SIOUX CITY — Westmont continued its good spree this spring in Sioux City.

After winning the women's basketball national championship, the Warriors women's volleyball team won over Ottawa early Tuesday morning by set scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 26-24.

Patty Kerman led Westmont with 13 kills while Lexi Malone had 11 kills. Keelyn Kistner had 21 assists. Madison Morrison reocrded 21 digs.

Breanna Vail led Ottawa with 11 kills.

PARK 3, BELLEVUE 0: Park hit .255 in the sweep over Bellevue. Malaina Hensley led Park with 12 kills while Debora Bernardi had nine.

Vera Bertrame had 32 assists.

Park reocrded eight total team blocks, led by Bernardi with a solo block and two assisted blocks.

Park led by as many as 10 points in the third set.

Eve Fountain led Bellevue with 15 kills.

INDIANA WESLEYAN 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 0: The Wildcats won by set scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-22.

IWU had three attackers with double-digit kills — Martina Demarchi (15), Ana Collar (14) and Marci Miller with 10.