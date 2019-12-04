NAIA VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Southern Oregon, Montana Tech win five-set matches

Mallorie Havens led the Cougars with nine kills and Kendal Williams had 32 assists.

JAMESTOWN 3, WESTMONT 1: Jamestown trailed 9-1 in the third set to come back to take the third set 31-29 that wound up giving the Jimmies momentum for the remainder of the match.

Jamestown defeated Westmont by set scores of 25-22, 22-25, 31-29 and 25-19.

Jamestown had two players who had double-digit kills: Corina Ruud (16) and Isabel Wedell (13).

Cassidy Rea led Westmont with 17 kills.

PARK 3, PROVIDENCE 1: The No. 1-seeded team again had a four-set match on Tuesday in pool play.

This time, Park lost the first set 25-20, but then won the next three frames 25-21, 25-20 and 25-17.

Nada Meawad from Cairo, Egypt, had 23 kills for the Pirates. Maren Roper had 10 kills.

Margherita Marconi had 42 assists for Park.

Providence's top hitter was Kelsey Shaver with 19.

VITERBO 3, EMBRY-RIDDLE 1: Maya Roberts led the V-Hawks with 20 kills, while Katie Frohmader had 14 and Miah Garant had 12.