NAIA VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Southern Oregon, Montana Tech win five-set matches

SOUTHERN OREGON 3, BELLEVUE 2: Southern Oregon's Taylor Ristvedt recorded two kills to help the Raiders win the five-set match over the Bruins on Tuesday in Sioux City.
The Raiders won the match 26-28, 25-10, 22-25, 26-24 and 15-11.
Ristvedt led Southern Oregon with 25 kills and had a hitting percentage of .382.
Makayla Hoyt had 11 kills.
Bellevue's leading hitters were Sierra Athen and Paige Holdsworth with 13 kills each. Athen is a Red Oak High School graduate.
EASTERN OREGON 3, REINHARDT 0: Megan Bunn led the Mountaineers with 20 kills, as EOU swept Reinhardt 25-18, 25-14 and 25-16.
The Mountaineers held Reinhardt to a hitting percentage of .053.
The Eagles' leading hitter was Savanna Davis with seven kills.
LINDSEY WILSON 3, MADONNA 0: Kasia Nideria led the Blue Raiders with 18 kills in the 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 sweep over Madonna.
Alexis Smith had 11 kills and Camryn Rich had 40 assists for LWC.
Madonna's Jodie Kelly had 15 kills, and Betsy Cook had 38 assists.
CENTRAL METHODIST 3, IU-KOKOMO 0: Jordan Wolfe led the Eagles with 16 kills in the 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 sweep over Kokomo.
Mallorie Havens led the Cougars with nine kills and Kendal Williams had 32 assists.
JAMESTOWN 3, WESTMONT 1: Jamestown trailed 9-1 in the third set to come back to take the third set 31-29 that wound up giving the Jimmies momentum for the remainder of the match.
Jamestown defeated Westmont by set scores of 25-22, 22-25, 31-29 and 25-19.
Jamestown had two players who had double-digit kills: Corina Ruud (16) and Isabel Wedell (13).
Cassidy Rea led Westmont with 17 kills.
PARK 3, PROVIDENCE 1: The No. 1-seeded team again had a four-set match on Tuesday in pool play.
This time, Park lost the first set 25-20, but then won the next three frames 25-21, 25-20 and 25-17.
Nada Meawad from Cairo, Egypt, had 23 kills for the Pirates. Maren Roper had 10 kills.
Margherita Marconi had 42 assists for Park.
Providence's top hitter was Kelsey Shaver with 19.
VITERBO 3, EMBRY-RIDDLE 1: Maya Roberts led the V-Hawks with 20 kills, while Katie Frohmader had 14 and Miah Garant had 12.
Viterbo won 25-19, 27-25, 25-18 and 25-19.
Lauryn Sobasky had 22 assists.
Erin Clark led Embry-Riddle with 21 kills.
MARIAN 3, OTTAWA 0: Marian swept with set scores of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-18.
Skyler Van Note led the Knights with 17 kills and Sarah Spangler had 14.
Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 17 kills.
COLUMBIA 3, XAVIER 1: Kiersten Anderson's 18 kills led the Cougars to a 25-21, 25-13, 18-25 and 25-18 win.
Jaqueline Silva had 17 kills.
Kayla Black led Xavier with 15 kills.
MONTANA TECH 3, INDIANA WESLEYAN 2: Montana Tech won the final set 15-11.
Karina Mickelson led the Orediggers with 24 kills and Gena McMillan had 15.
Indiana Wesleyan had four women in double figures in kills, led by Kelly Miller's 17.
MISSOURI BAPTIST 3, ST. MARY 0: It took extra volleys to decide the first set, as Missouri Baptist won that one 32-30.
The Spartans won the final two sets 25-18 and 25-17.
Caterina Cigarini of Modena, Italy, led the Spartans with 13 kills. Isidora Stojovic of Serbia had 10 kills.
St. Mary's Amber Anderson had 13 kills.