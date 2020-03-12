NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Southeastern, Dakota Wesleyan win final two games of tournament

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 78, INDIANA WESLEYAN 67: The Tigers were down 33-30 at the half but made a strong showing after the break to upend the Wildcats in an opening round women's basketball game at the NAIA Division II National Championship Friday morning.

Kynedi Cheeseman hit for 32 points, including a convention 3-point play and 3-pointer on back to back trips down the floor to put DWU up 44-40.

Michaela Karst also had 18 points for the Tigers, who end their season with a 21-11 record.

Anne Secrest had 21 points and Carly Lange 16 to pace Indiana Wesleyan (23-10).

SOUTHEASTERN 107, OHIO CHRISTIAN 55: The Flames won the final game of the NAIA Division II Women's basketball championship in a rout over first-time entrant Ohio Christian Friday morning at the Tyson Events Center.

Play was concluded for the tournament due to concerns over the spread of the COVID 19 virus following the game.

All five starters scored in double figures led by Taylah Simmons who scored 30 points. Marlena Schmidt and Eliza West both double-doubles for SEU. Schmidt scored 16 points and gathered in 13 rebounds while West had 14 points and 11 assists.