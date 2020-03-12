NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Southeastern, Dakota Wesleyan win final two games of tournament

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 78, INDIANA WESLEYAN 67: The Tigers were down 33-30 at the half but made a strong showing after the break to upend the Wildcats in an opening round women's basketball game at the NAIA Division II National Championship Friday morning.
Kynedi Cheeseman hit for 32 points, including a convention 3-point play and 3-pointer on back to back trips down the floor to put DWU up 44-40.
Michaela Karst also had 18 points for the Tigers, who end their season with a 21-11 record.
Anne Secrest had 21 points and Carly Lange 16 to pace Indiana Wesleyan (23-10).
SOUTHEASTERN 107, OHIO CHRISTIAN 55: The Flames won the final game of the NAIA Division II Women's basketball championship in a rout over first-time entrant Ohio Christian Friday morning at the Tyson Events Center.
Play was concluded for the tournament due to concerns over the spread of the COVID 19 virus following the game.
All five starters scored in double figures led by Taylah Simmons who scored 30 points. Marlena Schmidt and Eliza West both double-doubles for SEU. Schmidt scored 16 points and gathered in 13 rebounds while West had 14 points and 11 assists.
Southeastern (27-3) led 26-15 after one quarter and posted a 32-7 run in the second quarter to lead 58-22 at the break.
Staci Pertuset had 16 points to lead Ohio Christian (21-12) while Logan Stidham and Mercedez Moore added 10 apiece. Moore had a free throw with no time on the clock to account for the final point of the tournament.
Late Thursday
ST.FRANCIS 73, SOUTHERN OREGON 52: Andriana Acosta and Kaitlin Aylward scored 19 points apiece to lead the Fighting Saints to a a win in a first round game women's basketball game at the NAIA Division II National Championship late Thursday.
Acosta also secured 11 rebounds to complete a double-double for St. Francis, which closes its season wtih a 29-5 mark.
Dominiqua Harding and Bryanna Raff scored 10 points each for Southern Oregon (20-11).