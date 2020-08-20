NAIA sets dates for spring women's volleyball championship in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center now knows when it will host the postponed NAIA women's volleyball championships in the spring of 2021.

The tournament will now start on April 27, 2021, and conclude on May 1, 2021, with the championship match. The tournament was slated to be played in Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center in the fall, but the NAIA postponed all fall championships to the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.