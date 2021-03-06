NAIA WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Morningside's John Diener finishes eighth at 149 pounds

PARK CITY, Kan. — John Diener is an All-American.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The Morningside College sophomore from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, finished in eighth place at 149 pounds Saturday at the national NAIA tournament.

Diener needed to win late Saturday night to get a spot on the podium, and he did just that. He even won by pinfall.

Diener, seeded ninth in his division, won with a 3-minute, 39-second pinfall over Ottawa's Ryan Delforge to get into the top eight.

Diener, however, lost his two final matches of the season. He lost in a 13-0 match to No. 4 Marty Margolis of Grand View, then the Wisconsin sophomore lost in a 4-3 decision to Grand View's Trevor Anderson, who was seeded third.

Diener wrestled last year, and he won a match at last year's tournament. Diener became the first Mustangs wrestling All-American since Keegan Hessler in 2019.

Diener became the 33rd All-American in the program's history. He's the first 149-pounder since Steven Garcia in 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0