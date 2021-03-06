NAIA WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Morningside's John Diener finishes eighth at 149 pounds

PARK CITY, Kan. — John Diener is an All-American.
The Morningside College sophomore from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, finished in eighth place at 149 pounds Saturday at the national NAIA tournament.
Diener needed to win late Saturday night to get a spot on the podium, and he did just that. He even won by pinfall.
Diener, seeded ninth in his division, won with a 3-minute, 39-second pinfall over Ottawa's Ryan Delforge to get into the top eight.
Diener, however, lost his two final matches of the season. He lost in a 13-0 match to No. 4 Marty Margolis of Grand View, then the Wisconsin sophomore lost in a 4-3 decision to Grand View's Trevor Anderson, who was seeded third.
Diener wrestled last year, and he won a match at last year's tournament. Diener became the first Mustangs wrestling All-American since Keegan Hessler in 2019.
Diener became the 33rd All-American in the program's history. He's the first 149-pounder since Steven Garcia in 2016.