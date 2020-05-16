Nashville resident Ryan Terry takes Tri-State Masters lead

“I saw this one on amateurgolf.com and called the pro shop. They told me they were still having it so I signed up and called my college roommate (Dustin Wilder) and he came to play with me.”

Terry likes the wide-open feeling of Green Valley and has used that to his advantage.

“You can hit driver pretty much everywhere so there are a lot of wedges you have in,” Terry said. “You still have to hit the fairways and the greens are firm. If you can hit it straight, you can hit driver in a lot of places and have an opportunity to score.”

Terry shot 35-32 on Saturday, opening his round with four straight pars after having birdie putts on all four holes. He missed the green on No. 5 and made bogey, but got that back with a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole.

One of the most important shots of the day, according to Terry, came on the par-3 seventh when he ran in a 15-foot putt for par. After that, he birdied four of the next five holes, the lone exception a par on No. 12.

Terry reached the par-5 14th in two shots, but three-putted for par. He had a couple of close looks for birdie down the stretch, capping his round with a five-footer on No. 18.