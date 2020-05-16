Nashville resident Ryan Terry takes Tri-State Masters lead

SIOUX CITY – A trip on a whim to Northwest Iowa has been worth it so far for Ryan Terry.
Terry, a Nashville, Tennessee, resident, flew here to compete in the Tri-State Masters golf tournament and has taken Green Valley by storm in the first two rounds.
Despite cool and windy conditions, along with a few raindrops, Terry fashioned a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday. That came after a 68 in Friday’s opening round and gave him a three-shot lead heading into the final 18 holes on Sunday.
After playing only a nine-hole practice round upon his arrival, Terry shaved four shots off par in the first round. He trailed opening-round leader Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff by two as Matthey sizzled to a 6-under 66 on Friday.
Matthey, however, slipped to a 72 Saturday and shares second place with Ryan Anema of Sioux Falls. Terry stands at 135 through two rounds, with Matthey and Anema (70-68) at 138.
The 28-year-old Terry is an accomplished player, having played at Lipscomb University in his hometown. He won the Tennessee Mid-Amateur title in 2018 and five smaller events in his home state in 2019, including the Nashville City championship.
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down, he won a tournament in Florida in early March.
“I like to compete as much as I can, I’ve been trying to play as much as I can the last couple of years especially,” said Terry, a financial advisor by trade. “Earlier this year I was putting together a schedule for the year with a lot of things being canceled so I’ve been looking online for tournaments in May that were still happening.
“I saw this one on amateurgolf.com and called the pro shop. They told me they were still having it so I signed up and called my college roommate (Dustin Wilder) and he came to play with me.”
Terry likes the wide-open feeling of Green Valley and has used that to his advantage.
“You can hit driver pretty much everywhere so there are a lot of wedges you have in,” Terry said. “You still have to hit the fairways and the greens are firm. If you can hit it straight, you can hit driver in a lot of places and have an opportunity to score.”
Terry shot 35-32 on Saturday, opening his round with four straight pars after having birdie putts on all four holes. He missed the green on No. 5 and made bogey, but got that back with a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole.
One of the most important shots of the day, according to Terry, came on the par-3 seventh when he ran in a 15-foot putt for par. After that, he birdied four of the next five holes, the lone exception a par on No. 12.
Terry reached the par-5 14th in two shots, but three-putted for par. He had a couple of close looks for birdie down the stretch, capping his round with a five-footer on No. 18.
“Overall it was fun, I thought I played well,” Terry said. “It could have easily been a few better but I did a good job of staying patient and once I made a birdie they kind of started flowing.”
Johnny Spellerberg of Omaha is alone in fourth, matching Terry for the low round on Saturday with 67 for a 139. Two past Tri-State champions – Chris Rager (71-69--140) and Adam Fields (69-72--141) are next in line.
Jeff Donaldson surged into the lead in the Senior Division by shooting 71 for a 148 total. That’s three strokes ahead of Tracey Ginger (78-72) and three in front of Vern Van Peursem (71-80).
The entire field plays another 18 holes today, with cooler temperatures and high winds expected.
This year, the Tri-State Masters has deviated from its usual format of three separate courses in three different states, due to the trying conditions.
