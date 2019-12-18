National Signing Day: Iowa's recruiting class includes five players from Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tucked into the hills of northwestern Illinois, the Iowa football program continues to mine gold.

The Hawkeyes signed two more recruits from that region on Wednesday, among a collection of 19 players who signed letters of intent on the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period.

Line prospects Isaiah Bruce of Lena-Winslow and Tyler Elsbury of Byron are mirror images of a number of players Iowa has had success with over the years, products of small-town football programs who arrive at the college level ready to work accompanied by a willingness to develop their talent.

“When you look back over the past 20, 30, 40 years, those are the type of kids who have come to Iowa and have experienced great success because of the work they are willing to put into it,’’ Iowa recruiting coordinator Tyler Barnes said.

Bruce, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive line prospect, played linebacker and running back for a Lena-Winslow team which won the Illinois Class 1A state championship game by 38 points.

Elsbury is a 6-5, 290-pound offensive lineman who was part of a Byron team which finished as the Illinois Class 3A state runner-up for the second straight year.