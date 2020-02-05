National Signing Day: Seth Maxey returns home, transfers to Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — Seth Maxey gets a second chance to play at home.
Maxey, an East High School graduate, is one of 11 men who will transfer to Briar Cliff University for the upcoming football season.
Maxey formerly played at the University of Minnesota-Crookston as a defensive end and tight end, but there was one day late last year that changed all of that.
On Dec. 10, 2019, the university announced it was cutting the football program due to high costs. The program admitted that there was trouble finding funding to stay competitive in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the same league Wayne State competes in.
According to Maxey, the day was as strange as perceived.
Maxey was around his phone throughout that day, and read rumors that St. Cloud State and Crookston could be folding.
By the afternoon, those rumors turned out to be true, and the school held a lunchtime meeting to make the unfortunate announcement.
Maxey remembered walking both in and out of the meeting feeling somber, but also remembered schools contacting him for his services.
“Everybody didn’t know what they were going to do,” Maxey said. “I love Crookston. Everyone liked being here and playing here. It felt like the right place for me. I have lifelong friends on the team.”
Maxey called home to tell the news to his family, and his mother, Christa, who played volleyball at South Dakota State, advised his son that perhaps he could come home and play football.
Maxey listened.
Sure, he looked at Morningside, but Maxey remembered that Briar Cliff also looked at him when Maxey was a member of the Black Raiders.
Once Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner called Maxey a couple weeks following Morningside showed interest, Maxey took that phone call more seriously than he did in high school.
“They really knew who I am and they know Seth Maxey,” Maxey said. “The coaches really seemed interested.”
Even in the last couple days, Chargers defensive coordinator Jody Owens called Maxey out of the blue just to chat.
It’s things like that that confirm Maxey’s notion he made the right choice in BCU.
“I’m glad it worked out this way,” Maxey said. “Crookston gave me experience to be away from college and be on my own.”
You have free articles remaining.
Maxey appeared in five games in a winless season for the Golden Eagles in their final campaign.
In other signing news, Ankeny senior Ieti Taue’etia signed with the Chargers on Wednesday morning.
Taue’etia was a first-team All-District honoree in Class 4A. He had 39.5 total tackles, nine for loss and three total sacks.
Pierce’s Kage Heisinger and Brett Tinker signed with the Chargers on Tuesday, and Wagner was in attendance for that ceremony.
Heisinger was an all-state honoree in Nebraska Class C1 after being honorable mention in 2018.
Tinker, who is going as a linebacker, was also a first-team all-stater last year.
Wagner said he will release a list of signees and transfers no later than April 1. He hopes that this recruiting class will have around 40 to 45 players.
Five of the signees are local, according to Wagner.
Needing a QB
Once again, Wagner is seeking a starting quarterback.
The Briar Cliff University football coach hopes that he can find a new play-caller in the 2020 recruiting class.
Chargers freshman Preston Mulligan was injured for most of the season, and last month, the Harlan High School graduate announced he was stepping away from football for good.
“I never thought at this age or time that I would have to make this decision but here I am,” Mulligan wrote in his social media post. “I have had a fair share of concussions in my career and with the severity of the most recent, as hard as it is I find it best for myself to medically retire.”
On the season, the Chargers had four different men who threw at least 20 or more pass attempts.
Jonathan Santos led that charge with 146 attempts and completed 56 percent of those passes. Santos also threw for 936 yards.
Mulligan was 40-for-85 for 421 yards and threw four touchdowns.
“It’s about what’s best for him,” Wagner said. “He keeps working on the things he needs to do to go through the concussion protocol. He’s seen a specialist, and he’s getting better every week. He’s welcome to stay here and be a part of the program … breaking film down and being a part of the team any way we could.”
Two of the 11 transfers are quarterbacks.
“Quarterback has been the biggest priority on offense,” Wagner said. “That’s why I don’t want to announce a whole lot right now. We told the recruits that in high school that we signed that we have two transfers who will go through spring football, so they’ll have the upper hand. So, those two or three other guys who come in, if they’re better, they’ll play. If not, we’ll try to redshirt them.”