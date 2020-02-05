National Signing Day: Seth Maxey returns home, transfers to Briar Cliff

Taue’etia was a first-team All-District honoree in Class 4A. He had 39.5 total tackles, nine for loss and three total sacks.

Pierce’s Kage Heisinger and Brett Tinker signed with the Chargers on Tuesday, and Wagner was in attendance for that ceremony.

Heisinger was an all-state honoree in Nebraska Class C1 after being honorable mention in 2018.

Tinker, who is going as a linebacker, was also a first-team all-stater last year.

Wagner said he will release a list of signees and transfers no later than April 1. He hopes that this recruiting class will have around 40 to 45 players.

Five of the signees are local, according to Wagner.

Needing a QB

Once again, Wagner is seeking a starting quarterback.

The Briar Cliff University football coach hopes that he can find a new play-caller in the 2020 recruiting class.

Chargers freshman Preston Mulligan was injured for most of the season, and last month, the Harlan High School graduate announced he was stepping away from football for good.