NCAA building bizarre bubble for Big Dance

After undergoing the initial tests Sunday, all players and coaches on all teams were placed in quarantine for a few days. They will continue to be tested daily and everyone involved will be outfitted with SafeTag contact-tracing sensors.

The NCAA has rented out every room in five upscale downtown hotels that are adjacent to Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center — more than 2,800 rooms in all — and it sounds as though the participants are not going to be allowed outside except to practice and play games.

According to some reports, each of the 68 teams will be given an entire floor of rooms in a hotel in which to house their maximum 34-person travel party with no more than one person per room. All meals are expected to be eaten in the rooms.

For at least the first few days, everyone is in solitary confinement.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot different experience than most years,’’ junior Joe Wieskamp said when the Hawkeyes finally did get to speak with the media Sunday. “We’ll pretty much be at the hotel most of the time and just practice when we’re able to. The biggest thing, I think is just to stay locked in mentally.’’