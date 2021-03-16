NCAA building bizarre bubble for Big Dance

INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for members of the Iowa basketball team to find out just how strange this NCAA tournament experience is going to be.
The bracket for the tournament had just been unveiled and the Hawkeyes were preparing to submit to interviews with reporters — via Zoom, of course — to discuss their No. 2 seed and first-round matchup with Grand Canyon University when they were momentarily pulled away.
They all had to be tested for COVID-19.
The experts had barely begun to pontificate on the pairings. No decisions had been made on which teams would play in which venues. Fans across the country hadn’t yet decided which No. 12 seed was going to disappoint a No. 5.
But the Hawkeyes already had people jamming cotton-tipped probes up their nostrils.
Welcome to the most bizarre NCAA tournament ever.
The NCAA seemingly is doing everything imaginable to create a 22-day bubble in and around Indianapolis that will shield all 68 participating teams from exposure to the dreaded virus.
“It’s a different environment for all of us,’’ senior guard Jordan Bohannon told reporters Saturday following the Hawkeyes’ loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament. “None of us have been through this before.’’
After undergoing the initial tests Sunday, all players and coaches on all teams were placed in quarantine for a few days. They will continue to be tested daily and everyone involved will be outfitted with SafeTag contact-tracing sensors.
The NCAA has rented out every room in five upscale downtown hotels that are adjacent to Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center — more than 2,800 rooms in all — and it sounds as though the participants are not going to be allowed outside except to practice and play games.
According to some reports, each of the 68 teams will be given an entire floor of rooms in a hotel in which to house their maximum 34-person travel party with no more than one person per room. All meals are expected to be eaten in the rooms.
For at least the first few days, everyone is in solitary confinement.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot different experience than most years,’’ junior Joe Wieskamp said when the Hawkeyes finally did get to speak with the media Sunday. “We’ll pretty much be at the hotel most of the time and just practice when we’re able to. The biggest thing, I think is just to stay locked in mentally.’’
That actually might not be that difficult because there isn’t going to be a lot of things to distract players from the task at hand. There will be ample time to peruse the scouting report and study film.
The Iowa team really has been in its own little bubble all season anyway. Exposure to people outside the program has been very limited, which is a big reason the Hawkeyes were able to play every regular-season game without any sort of pause.
“It’s not that much different from what it’s been like since summer-time,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “It’s all we’ve done. I really don’t think it’s changed anything. We’ve been really locked in as a group. I’ve been really impressed by that. I’m so proud of these guys for the sacrifices they’ve made.’’
But this seems like a new extreme.
Bohannon, always the voice of dissent, said he doesn’t think the NCAA has thought of everything in hatching this plan to sequester participants from the outside world.
“I think it’s embarrassing that the NCAA hasn’t said anything about what the plan is for when we’re not practicing or playing,’’ he said Saturday.
“I guess we’re basically supposed to be in our hotel room 24/7 … It’s just been terrible leadership by them as far as what we’re supposed to do in our free time.’’