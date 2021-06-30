NCAA Division II Wayne State tries to sift through Name, Image, Likeness hurdles

Powicki admitted that the landscape with the new NIL guidelines will be different in Division II than Division I.

For starters, Powicki pointed out that programs inside the Huskers, Bluejays and Mavericks have more media coverage than the Wildcats. Those three schools can hand out more scholarship money than Division I schools.

Yes, Division I schools can hand out scholarships, but only in partial increments.

Powicki believes that students can benefit from the NLI by receiving endorsements from local Wayne, Neb., and other area businesses.

“Our student-athletes are heavily engaged in the community,” Powicki said. “Our athletic events are a mode of entertainment. Our fans and our stakeholders, if you will, they get to know our student athletes pretty well. Because it's in a pretty intimate environment being in Wayne and so most certainly, I see that being an opportunity presented to our student athletes with local businesses.”

So, does that mean corporate sponsors of WSC can chip in?

Powicki said he hasn’t had those conversations with title sponsors, but said that could be another avenue.