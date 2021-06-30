NCAA Division II Wayne State tries to sift through Name, Image, Likeness hurdles

As the new era of college athletic endorsements started Thursday, Mike Powicki said there’s still some things to be determined.
College athletes around Nebraska can start endorsing themselves through businesses locally and statewide, at Division I schools like Nebraska, Creighton and Nebraska-Omaha to the Division II level at Wayne State College.
The term is “name, image, likeness,” and it was coined by the NCAA itself. It means that a student-athlete is able to make some money off their public figure.
Nebraska was one of 12 states that passed legislation to allow college athletes to make some money through their name.
Powicki, Wayne State’s athletic director, is trying to figure out what it means.
For example, each division in the NCAA has its own guiding principles. At Wayne State, a committee there came up with some consistent strategies as a starting point.
“It's time for us to kind of rally and figure out how we're going to manage that,” said Powicki on Wednesday. “So I think it's still a little bit to be determined on how it's going to impact Division II student-athletes. We've got very talented student athletes, who are great at building their own personal brands in lots of different ways.
I think there's some other inherent benefits for student athletes to use their talents, or their personal brand, and along with some entrepreneurship to benefit from that, I think that's a good thing,” Powicki added.”
Powicki admitted that the landscape with the new NIL guidelines will be different in Division II than Division I.
For starters, Powicki pointed out that programs inside the Huskers, Bluejays and Mavericks have more media coverage than the Wildcats. Those three schools can hand out more scholarship money than Division I schools.
Yes, Division I schools can hand out scholarships, but only in partial increments.
Powicki believes that students can benefit from the NLI by receiving endorsements from local Wayne, Neb., and other area businesses.
“Our student-athletes are heavily engaged in the community,” Powicki said. “Our athletic events are a mode of entertainment. Our fans and our stakeholders, if you will, they get to know our student athletes pretty well. Because it's in a pretty intimate environment being in Wayne and so most certainly, I see that being an opportunity presented to our student athletes with local businesses.”
So, does that mean corporate sponsors of WSC can chip in?
Powicki said he hasn’t had those conversations with title sponsors, but said that could be another avenue.
“We need to make sure our sponsors are educated,” Powicki said. “For so long, we've been educating our corporate sponsors and our alarms on things not to do right, as student athletes ‘Don't do this, don't do that,’ because it's a rule violation. I will say some of these conversations have been on a very casual level, because I think everybody in the country has been tracking on the image likeness, and that is the evolving landscape that's occurring.”
Wayne State isn't the only school sifting through the NIL hurdle. The University of South Dakota is figuring out how to proceed, as South Dakota is one of those states yet to pass legislation.
One of Iowa's athletes is taking early advantage. Hawkeyes men's basketball guard Jordan Bohannon announced Wednesday on social media that he was appearing at an autograph event on Thursday at a fireworks stand in Windsor Heights, a suburb of Des Moines.