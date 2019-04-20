NDSU 7, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: North Dakota State took full control of defending its Summit League crown by completing a three-game sweep of South Dakota with a 7-0 win Saturday at Nygaard Field.
The Bison (33-12, 11-1 Summit) didn’t allow a run in the series, the second time they have performed that feat in Vermillion in the last two years. K.K. Leddy, after allowing one hit in eight innings of work Friday, threw a five-hitter in this one with two strikeouts. It was her eighth shutout of the season.
USD (30-21, 11-4) had won 11 straight at home heading into the three-game set.
Coyote shortstop Lauren Eamiguel had two singles. Camille Fowler and Dustie Durham also singled for USd.
North Dakota State squeezed a run home in the top of the first inning and got a home run from Montana DeCamp in the third to take a 2-0 lead.
The Bison extended the lead to 4-0 on a Zoe Stavrou base hit to right in the fifth and scored their final three runs in the top of the seventh. NDSU totaled 10 hits on the day.
South Dakota honored its five seniors in a postgame ceremony. The quintet has been the heart of a team that has set a new mark this season for wins in the Division I era.
The Coyotes compete at Nebraska Tuesday.