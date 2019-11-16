NDSU wraps up MVFC title with win over USD

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State gained 700-plus yards of total offense on its way to a 49-14 Missouri Valley Conference clinching football win over South Dakota in a game played at the Fargodome Saturday.

The No. 1 Bison won for the 32nd straight time and claimed the MVFC crown for the ninth straight season, earning the league's automatic berth the a Division I FCS playoffs.

NDSU got a two-yard TD run from Ty Brooks and a seven-yard jaunt from Adam Cofield in the first quarter to start the scoring and take a 14-0 lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QB Trey Lance threw a pair of TD passes in the second quarter to put the Bison up 28-0 before Kai Henry capped a seven-play, 65 yard drive to get USD on the scoreboard at 28-7 with 5:01 left in the half.

South Dakota got its other touchdown with 7:03 left in the game on a two-yard run by Canaan Brooks that capped a long 19-yard 74 yard drive that ate up 7:46 of playing time.

"They are a really good football team," South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson said. "We struggled all year defensively and obviously they took major advantage of that today."

Henry had 58 yards rushing and Austin Simmons 51 to lead the USD offensive unit. Carter Bell had three catches for 46 yards to led South Dakota receivers.

The Coyotes (4-7 overall and 3-4 MVFC) host South Dakota State next Saturday in their regular-season finale in a 2 p.m. start.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0