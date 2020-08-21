Nebraska athletics enacting salary reductions due to $100 million budget hole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska athletic department staff is undergoing some drastic changes in order to help mitigate a projected $100 million deficit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of Big Ten football this fall.

NU athletic director Bill Moos confirmed to the Journal Star that 51 employees in his department of more than 330 are being furloughed for four months — through the end of 2020 — and the rest are going to see a 10% salary reduction over the same time frame.

Those measures are projected to save approximately $3 million, according to a Friday afternoon news release from the department.

Moos said the structure is designed to try to ensure that nobody loses their job permanently. He added that he’s hoping to be able to move forward more normally in 2021.

“This one is designed to furlough people whose good work is not going to be needed in the fall because we’ve got no events,” Moos said. “What we’re going to do is go four months, and I’ll tell you why. That gets us to Jan. 1, and I want that to be a new day.

“Moralewise, let’s suck it up for these four months. There aren’t going to be any events. And then we’re all back at it Jan. 1.”