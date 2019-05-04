EVANSTON, Ill. – Trailing 4-0 after eight innings, Nebraska (23-17, 12-7 Big Ten) scored two runs in the top of the ninth before falling to Northwestern on Saturday.
Senior right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron, making his ninth start of the season, went seven innings and allowed four runs, while recording five strikeouts and no walks. Waldron has gone six innings or more in eight consecutive outings.
In the opening frame, the Huskers left the bases loaded without scoring.
Northwestern plated one run in the bottom of the third to take the early 1-0 lead. The Wildcats managed two hits during the frame.
In the bottom of the fifth, Northwestern scored two runs on three hits to build a 3-0 advantage.
In the sixth, Palensky laced a leadoff single before Acker drew a walk, but a flyout and double play ended a scoreless frame for the Big Red.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jack Kelly hit a solo home run to extend Northwestern’s lead to 4-0.
In the top of the ninth, Acker drew a leadoff walk before pinch hitter Cam Chick singled through the right side to put runners on first and second. Pinch hitter Mojo Hagge kept the momentum going with an RBI double down the left field line for Nebraska’s first run of the game. After a line-out, Chick scored on a wild pitch that advanced Hagge to third. Back-to-back strikeouts ended the rally and the game.
The series continues on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1 p.m.