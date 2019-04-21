Following Saturday's blowout loss to Iowa, Nebraska head coach Darin Erstad said it was essential that the Huskers regroup and salvage the series by taking Sunday afternoon's contest.
Behind seven dominant innings on the mound from starter Reece Eddins, NU (22-13, 11-4) defeated the Hawkeyes 3-2 in Iowa City.
"This is why we talk about what we do," Erstad said on the postgame radio show. "Separating days, separating pitches. It doesn’t matter what happened yesterday. If you don’t show up every single day, you’re going to likely get beat. Our boys showed up every single day this weekend."
Nebraska lost on Friday night in heartbreaking fashion, 3-2, on a walk-off by the Hawkeyes, then got smashed on Saturday 17-9. So while only winning one game in a pivotal series isn't ideal, avoiding the sweep was a necessity for the Huskers.
"To find a way to not get swept under these circumstances and these conditions, I’ll take it," Erstad said.
Eddins allowed just one run on four hits while striking out three batters. He exited after 90 pitches and Iowa responded by pouncing on freshman reliever Shay Schanaman with one run on one hit and two walks.
With runners in scoring position, Robbie Palkert entered the game and induced two ground balls to escape the jam and limit the damage. Palkert, who took the loss on Friday when he allowed the walk-off single, bounced back in a big way for Erstad.
"If you are going to be in the bullpen, you need to have a thick skin and you need to have a short memory," Erstad said. "He stayed strong and bounced back."
Colby Gomes shut the door on the Hawkeyes in the ninth inning with some help from Joe Acker to pick up his eighth save of the season. Acker made a diving catch in the ninth inning to help Gomes complete the save.
"Joe is just a baseball player, and that was a huge, huge catch," Erstad said.
The scoring started in the fourth inning when Spencer Schwellenbach launched a home run over the left field wall to give NU a 1-0 advantage. The Huskers tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning when Aaron Palensky and Acker scored following a throwing error by Iowa.
The Hawkeyes battled, but the three runs proved enough on Sunday.
The Huskers head back to Omaha on Tuesday for the rubber match with Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park at 7 p.m. Nebraska won the first meeting in Omaha, but the Bluejays followed up with a dominant win at Haymarket Park on April 9.