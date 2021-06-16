Nebraska coach Will Bolt highlights Big Red Blitz visit to South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Will Bolt hoped to be someplace else on Wednesday.
The Nebraska baseball coach told fans at the Big Red Blitz at Covington Links Golf Course that Wednesday was the day that the Huskers would have traveled to Omaha, had they made the College World Series.
Instead, Bolt was one of three Huskers coaches interacting with fans during the event in South Sioux. South Sioux City was one of 20 towns statewide getting to be a part of the blitz.
“I love being here, but today would be a travel day, and that was kind of the initial plan, but what a unique start to my career here at Nebraska,” Bolt said.
Huskers linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and associate women’s basketball coach Chuck Love were the other two coaches who joined Bolt.
Bolt received the most hoopla among the crowd of about 80 fans inside the clubhouse. There was good reason for it.
Bolt and the Huskers baseball team nearly upset Arkansas, the No. 1 seed in the Division I tournament, at its home regional last week.
Bolt and the Huskers had to go against former Huskers coach Dave Van Horn. Bolt was asked from a fan about coaching against Van Horn, who was with the Huskers from 1998-2002.
The two didn’t have much time to talk. As Bolt pointed out, once the games started, there wasn’t much time to reminisce.
“He didn’t think we needed to go to that regional,” Bolt said. “I could tell he was nervous. He wasn’t happy to have us come. I didn’t want the week to be about me and him at all. I wanted it to be about the kids.”
The Huskers won Game 2 to force an elimination game, and they led for a good portion of that contest until the Razorbacks came back to win and advance to the Super Regional round.
The Huskers got to the national tournament by winning the Big Ten Championship, in a season where it was a conference-only schedule. The Huskers went 31-12, and they won the conference by 3 1/2 games over Maryland.
“It was nothing but a great learning experience,” Bolt said. “The type of team we had, I think (Van Horn) appreciated the way we played. I thought it was a nice gesture. Our guys weren’t intimidated by the moment.”
When emcee Derek Englebart scrolled through the baseball program’s accomplishments in 2021, the crowd cheered and clapped, and even a couple of fans told Bolt that next year was going to be the year the Huskers were going to play in Omaha.
Bolt agreed winning the Big Ten and nearly advancing to Super Regionals was a boost for the team. even though he didn’t necessarily like the process of how this season was played.
He expressed his displeasure at the notion of playing a conference-only schedule, and he admitted that he spent a couple of days venting to a few people.
“We knew it was going to be an issue when it came to (ratings percentage index),” Bolt said. “
Then, Bolt moved on and went to work in his first full season.
Bolt was hired as the Huskers baseball coach two years ago this week, but he didn’t have very many games to coach before the pandemic shut everything down.
They only played 15 games, including winning six of their last seven.
Bolt remembered the day the season abruptly ended, and told that story to the South Sioux crowd.
He remembered the Huskers were playing Northern Colorado before a crowd of about 3,000 people, but a couple days later, there were rumors that the season could be stopped.
As it turned out, that’s what happened.
“To be able to stand in front of a team and tell them that their season is over, that was very difficult and that made things tough to navigate,” Bolt said. “I was sweating it out. I sat there looking at the list and wondered how many we could have on our roster. We had three super-seniors, and they helped lead the way.”
Football recruits arrive on-campus
The last time the Big Red Blitz happened, Ruud missed out on the event, but he had good reason.
The Huskers linebackers coach was recruiting current redshirt freshman Nick Henrich.
Even though the Huskers can recruit after the dead period was lifted earlier this month,
Ruud was happy to talk football with a passionate fan base.
Ruud mainly talked about recruiting during his speech.
Ruud said that the Huskers took several Zoom calls in the 14 months of the dead period, and even said during the Q-and-A session that he was “zoomed out” and that drew some laughs.
Now, he has seen some recruits face-to-face.
“We’re starting to find some really good recruits,” Ruud said. “
On Wednesday, Mikai Gaybor arrived on campus from New Jersey. That means the entire 2021 class is now on-campus, ready for camps.
Hawaiian inside linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli arrived earlier this week to Lincoln, and that’s when Ruud met him for the first time, face-to-face.
“What makes Nebraska unique is our national base,” Ruud said. “When they get here, it becomes one big family.”
The Huskers are coming off a 3-5 season, but ended their season with a win over Rutgers.
Nebraska opens up the 2021 football season on Aug. 28 with a network-TV noon kickoff against Illinois.
“When you have players that hold themselves accountable, good things will happen,” Ruud said. “We need to win those close games. We’re starting to see the results.”
Huskers WBB starts practice
The Huskers women’s basketball team started practice on Monday, and even from the get-go, the intensity is at a high level, according to Love.
Freshman Alexis Markowski was going after a loose ball that was going out-of-bounds in a 3-on-3 drill.
She dove for the ball, which was near a ball rack.
Markowski dove and spilled the balls off the rack, which Love and the coaches had to go pick up since managers aren’t on campus yet.
“She’s just that type of kid,” Love said.
The Huskers went to the women’s NIT last season, and they lost Kate Cain.
But, the Huskers reaped a nationally-ranked recruiting class, including a couple of in-state players,Markowski and Allison Weidner.
Weidner will be a point guard, hoping to take some minutes from senior Sam Haiby.