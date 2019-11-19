Nebraska freshman DL Ty Robinson is 'a big human' with a bright future and a growing role for Huskers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been really good for him because he’s being more physical at the point of attack and being able to strike,” Tuioti said. “He’s got a lot stronger from the first day he came in to now and he’s just having more confidence and knowing what he’s supposed to do, then let his God-given ability go ahead and take over some plays for him.”

Robinson is playing somewhere in the 295 or 300-pound neighborhood now and Tuoiti said the young lineman will easily put the 15 back on in good weight over the coming offseason.

His 15-ish snaps against Wisconsin involved some good and some bad, but overall he impressed given that his first collegiate action came against a physical opponent in Wisconsin.

“I was really proud of Ty Robinson,” junior defensive end Ben Stille said. “He’s made a lot of improvements over the months that he’s been here, and that was really impressive to see him hold his own in there at nose against one of the bigger O-lines in the Big Ten.”

For now, Robinson is mostly a defensive tackle. Down the line, he may stay inside — other candidates after Darrion Daniels graduates this year include Damion Daniels and Keem Green — but he doesn’t have to in Tuioti’s mind.