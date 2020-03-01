Nebraska has historically bad free throw showing in overtime loss

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The beautiful mess that was 13th-place-in-the-Big-Ten Nebraska playing 14th-place Northwestern in basketball turned into another ugly night for the team in red.
The Huskers shot a historic, unfathomable, unbelievable 8-for-30 at the free-throw line and fell to the Wildcats 81-76 in overtime Sunday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 15,842 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's inability to convert at the free-throw line has been an issue all season. Coming into Sunday's game, the Huskers ranked 350th of 353 Division I teams in free-throw percentage.
But in the last 10 years of college basketball, Sunday's performance stands alone.
NU is the only team since at least the 2010-11 season with a minimum of 30 free-throw attempts in a game to shoot worse than 30% at the line. Knock it down to a minimum of 20 attempts in a game, and the Huskers had the fifth-worst percentage in that same 10-year period.
"We've tried a lot of different things this year. We really have," said NU coach Fred Hoiberg, who was an 84% free-throw shooter in college shot 85% in an 10-year NBA career. "Maybe, I don't know, I've put too many things in their heads."
In a game NU could have very well won by double digits, the Huskers instead had to rally from a seven-point deficit with less than five minutes left in regulation just to send the game to overtime.
Then, NU watched Northwestern score the first seven points of the extra period before the Huskers even attempted a shot — the Huskers turned it over twice in that stretch — as the Wildcats ended a 12-game losing streak.
In trailing or being tied for 33:24 out of 45 minutes, Nebraska missed 12 free throws that would have either tied the game or given NU the lead.
"I think free throws are an all mental thing. Especially when it feels like the (arena) is quiet and everybody's looking down on you," senior guard Haanif Cheatham said. "You've just got to find a way to block it out, including myself."
Northwestern is 7-21 overall and 2-16 in the Big Ten. Both of its league wins have come against Nebraska. The Wildcats are 2-17 since Dec. 15, with both wins over the Huskers.
In losing for a school-record 14th consecutive time, the Huskers (7-22, 2-16 Big Ten), committed a season-high 21 turnovers.
But that wasn't even the most damning part of the equation.
"I felt like we fixed it a little, got better with it," Cheatham said. "But I guess today, I don't know what came back and haunted us.
"The free-throw monster or something came back and told us, 'You're not making anything.'"
Cheatham, playing the final home game of a long and winding college career, played a key role in Nebraska getting the game to overtime. He hit a pair of three-pointers in an 11-2 Husker run in the last four minutes of regulation to take NU from down seven points to up two.
The fifth-year senior finished with 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. He was 3-for-5 from three-point range. He was also 3-for-7 at the free-throw line.
Regulation ended in a manner befitting the bottom two teams in the Big Ten. After Nebraska committed a turnover, Northwestern held for the final shot only to shoot an air ball at the buzzer.
Trailing 78-76 with 23.7 seconds left, freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo had two free-throw attempts to tie the game. He missed both, and Nebraska's last best chance had gone by the wayside.
The 6-foot-9, 17-year-old Ouedraogo finished with 11 points and 19 rebounds, the latter number tying a Pinnacle Bank Arena record set by Maryland's Bruno Fernando last season. He missed eight of his nine free-throw attempts.
Dachon Burke had 19 points for NU while Cam Mack finished with 13 points and seven assists.
Miller Kopp led four Northwestern players in double-figure scoring with 21 points.