Nebraska has historically bad free throw showing in overtime loss

Then, NU watched Northwestern score the first seven points of the extra period before the Huskers even attempted a shot — the Huskers turned it over twice in that stretch — as the Wildcats ended a 12-game losing streak.

In trailing or being tied for 33:24 out of 45 minutes, Nebraska missed 12 free throws that would have either tied the game or given NU the lead.

"I think free throws are an all mental thing. Especially when it feels like the (arena) is quiet and everybody's looking down on you," senior guard Haanif Cheatham said. "You've just got to find a way to block it out, including myself."

Northwestern is 7-21 overall and 2-16 in the Big Ten. Both of its league wins have come against Nebraska. The Wildcats are 2-17 since Dec. 15, with both wins over the Huskers.

In losing for a school-record 14th consecutive time, the Huskers (7-22, 2-16 Big Ten), committed a season-high 21 turnovers.

But that wasn't even the most damning part of the equation.

"I felt like we fixed it a little, got better with it," Cheatham said. "But I guess today, I don't know what came back and haunted us.

"The free-throw monster or something came back and told us, 'You're not making anything.'"