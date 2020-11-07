Nebraska hasn't fixed its offensive issues. Scott Frost knows 'that starts with me'

EVANSTON, Ill. — Scott Frost wore a sharp-looking pair of aviator-style sunglasses that were mirrors for the action before him.
In Nebraska's 21-13 loss to Northwestern, those mirrors reflected the same issues the Huskers have had since the native son arrived back at his alma mater to stop a long, painful decline into mistake-ridden, often-maddening football.
Chief among those issues was an offense that couldn’t stop shooting itself in the foot and turning the ball over with its quarterbacks. It had such a muddled identity that it was never entirely clear what Nebraska wanted to be.
Saturday, after the Huskers made eight trips into Northwestern territory and scored only a touchdown and two field goals, it was clear Nebraska hadn’t fixed its issues. And Frost, owning the blame for an 0-2 start, knew it.
“To play like we played, and only have 13 points, that starts with me,” Frost said after the Huskers ran 88 plays, gained 442 yards, used two quarterbacks and barely moved the needle on the scoreboard. “I gotta make sure the guys are in good position to put points on the board. Discipline in our program starts with me, and when you have negative things happen on drives, it’s tough to finish them.”
Like two interceptions. Or a missed field goal. Or a drive to open the game that looked like a beauty until a false start — one of five for Nebraska — and holding penalty pushed the Huskers out of the scoring zone.
Even a late third-quarter switch to quarterback Luke McCaffrey — who spelled a struggling Adrian Martinez — couldn’t put Nebraska over the hump. Even two Northwestern pass interference penalties on the Huskers’ second-to-last drive, which set up Nebraska inside the Wildcat 5, couldn’t do the trick.
That’s because McCaffrey’s pass was batted up in the air and intercepted by Northwestern’s Chris Bergin, ending the Huskers’ best drive of the second half. That helped ruin a spirited effort from the Nebraska defense that largely held the Wildcats (3-0) in check as redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer grabbed two interceptions to set up 10 Husker points.
“Our defense played its butt off,” Frost said. He also noted costly Northwestern kickoff and punt returns that helped set up second-half touchdowns that detracted from the defensive effort.
But this was mostly on the Huskers’ offense. Lots of yards. Empty calories. Empty trips in the red zone. And now, a quarterback controversy that could last the rest of the season.
If McCaffrey — who did not lead Nebraska to any points — gets his first career start next Saturday against Penn State, the turning point was a third-quarter interception from Martinez, who completed just 12 of 27 passes.
Martinez had just ripped off runs of 19 and 28 yards — and the Huskers benefited from a Northwestern holding penalty — to reach the Northwestern 25 trailing 14-13. Martinez rolled to his right and seemed to locate Husker tight end Austin Allen in the middle of the field. Martinez then waited a split second, and instead of throwing Allen open to the middle of the field, tried to loft a pass only the 6-foot-8 Allen could catch. The pass came up several yards short and was intercepted by Brandon Joseph.
“He threw it up, and me being 6-8, I’ve got to go up and make a play on that,” Allen said. “The DB was able to make a play on it.”
Neither Martinez nor McCaffrey spoke with reporters after the game.
Said Frost: “That interception, the timing was way off from what we expected. At that point, I thought we needed a spark."
He went with McCaffrey, who hadn’t touched the ball until late in the third quarter. He worked behind a makeshift line that featured guard Matt Farniok at center because starter Cam Jurgens was hurt.
