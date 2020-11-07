Nebraska hasn't fixed its offensive issues. Scott Frost knows 'that starts with me'

Even a late third-quarter switch to quarterback Luke McCaffrey — who spelled a struggling Adrian Martinez — couldn’t put Nebraska over the hump. Even two Northwestern pass interference penalties on the Huskers’ second-to-last drive, which set up Nebraska inside the Wildcat 5, couldn’t do the trick.

That’s because McCaffrey’s pass was batted up in the air and intercepted by Northwestern’s Chris Bergin, ending the Huskers’ best drive of the second half. That helped ruin a spirited effort from the Nebraska defense that largely held the Wildcats (3-0) in check as redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer grabbed two interceptions to set up 10 Husker points.

“Our defense played its butt off,” Frost said. He also noted costly Northwestern kickoff and punt returns that helped set up second-half touchdowns that detracted from the defensive effort.

But this was mostly on the Huskers’ offense. Lots of yards. Empty calories. Empty trips in the red zone. And now, a quarterback controversy that could last the rest of the season.

If McCaffrey — who did not lead Nebraska to any points — gets his first career start next Saturday against Penn State, the turning point was a third-quarter interception from Martinez, who completed just 12 of 27 passes.