Nebraska loses to Wisconsin in regular-season road finale

MADISON, Wis. — The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team swept No. 6 Nebraska 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21 on Sunday afternoon at UW Field House.
Lexi Sun had 16 kills on .316 hitting to lead the Huskers, who dropped to 23-4 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten with two matches to go.
The Badgers (21-5, 17-1 Big Ten) won their third match in a row against the Huskers and fifth in the last seven meetings. Wisconsin hit .333 and had a 4-0 edge in aces, 8-4 advantage in blocks and 48-44 edge in digs. It was the first time this year that Nebraska was out-dug by its opponent. The Badgers also had 15 more kills than the Huskers, 54-39.
The Huskers hit .241 with Nicklin Hames providing 32 assists and seven digs. Lauren Stivrins had eight kills and a pair of blocks. Madi Kubik had five kills and a team-high 15 digs, and Jazz Sweet also had five kills.
Molly Haggerty had 16 kills to lead Wisconsin. Dana Rettke added 12 kills and five blocks.
MINNESOTA 3, IOWA 0: University of Iowa volleyball team (9-20, 3-15) fell to No. 7 Minnesota (20-5, 14-3) in three sets — 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 — on Saturday night inside Maturi Pavilion.
Sophomore Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with 10 kills, freshman Emma Lowes added 12 assists, and junior Halle Johnston tallied 14 digs.