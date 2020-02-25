Nebraska may allow endorsement deals for college athletes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska appears poised to allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals with sneaker companies, car dealerships and other sponsors after a measure cleared a major hurdle Tuesday in the state Legislature.

The measure seems likely to pass after advancing through the first of three required votes, 36-4, with bipartisan support in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

California last year became the first state to let college athletes use their status to make money, following criticism that universities and athletic sponsors are getting rich off the backs of athletes and not sharing the wealth. Other states are considering similar measures, even though the NCAA has taken steps to address it on a national level.

The bill “is about the right of every student to work, to participate in the free market and to have the same freedoms as their non-athlete peers on college and university campuses,” said Sen. Megan Hunt, of Omaha, the bill’s lead sponsor.

The NCAA haspreviously criticized such measures, arguing that they would destroy the distinction between amateurs and pros. In Nebraska, some lawmakers worried that such policies would eventually give a huge recruiting advantage to states such as Texas or California with large media markets and a lot of big-money sponsors.