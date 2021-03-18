Nebraska meets Iowa this weekend, marks five-game stretch in nine days

“You have it a little bit fresher in your memory about the shape of the pitches, what it looks like, how they pitched you and those type of things,” coach Will Bolt said. “You just gotta be smart (as a pitcher) as far as how you set up a guy and got him out last week. You can’t maybe necessarily do it exactly the same.”

Nebraska used No. 4 starter Jake Bunz against the Hawkeyes last weekend, meaning Iowa still hasn’t seen two starters in left-hander Cade Povich and righty Shay Schanaman. Iowa will unveil ace left-hander Trenton Wallace on Friday before going back to right-hander Duncan Davitt on Sunday, who took a no-hitter against the Huskers into the sixth inning of the 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, the Huskers used six relievers against the Hawks while Iowa threw three at NU.

Hallmark, who hits and pitches, said he would much prefer to step in against the same hurler rather than face the same batter in a short stretch.

“You know what his fastball’s doing, you know what his breaking ball shape is,” Hallmark said. “It’s easier to anticipate what he’s going to throw to you if you’ve had two or three at-bats. If he pitches against you the next weekend, it’s the exact same thing.”