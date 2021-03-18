Nebraska meets Iowa this weekend, marks five-game stretch in nine days

They were in the same three-team “pod” at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last weekend, at times watching each other play from the empty stands as they waited for the next game. They squared off twice, with the Huskers winning 4-0 Saturday and the Hawkeyes returning the favor with a 3-1 Sunday victory.
The border rivals aren’t done yet. Next up for Nebraska is a three-game series in Iowa City starting Friday to cap a stretch of five meetings in nine days.
“There’s a familiarity between the two, but it’s just baseball,” senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark said. “Just go to town.”
Facing conference foes repeatedly in condensed timeframes is part of the reality of navigating a schedule during a pandemic. Big Ten volleyball teams often clash on consecutive nights. Nebraska and Maryland played two men’s basketball games against each other in a 24-hour span last month.
The challenge unique to baseball is the same starting pitchers and hitters seeing each other again. Nebraska senior Chance Hroch and Iowa sophomore Drew Irvine dueled Saturday, with the Husker righty logging six shutout innings and seven strikeouts. Irvine was almost as good. He allowed a solo homer to Brice Matthews in the fifth and made a wide throw to second base in the sixth that opened the door to three unearned runs.
If conventional baseball wisdom holds, the rematch will feature more scoring.
“You have it a little bit fresher in your memory about the shape of the pitches, what it looks like, how they pitched you and those type of things,” coach Will Bolt said. “You just gotta be smart (as a pitcher) as far as how you set up a guy and got him out last week. You can’t maybe necessarily do it exactly the same.”
Nebraska used No. 4 starter Jake Bunz against the Hawkeyes last weekend, meaning Iowa still hasn’t seen two starters in left-hander Cade Povich and righty Shay Schanaman. Iowa will unveil ace left-hander Trenton Wallace on Friday before going back to right-hander Duncan Davitt on Sunday, who took a no-hitter against the Huskers into the sixth inning of the 3-1 win.
Meanwhile, the Huskers used six relievers against the Hawks while Iowa threw three at NU.
Hallmark, who hits and pitches, said he would much prefer to step in against the same hurler rather than face the same batter in a short stretch.
“You know what his fastball’s doing, you know what his breaking ball shape is,” Hallmark said. “It’s easier to anticipate what he’s going to throw to you if you’ve had two or three at-bats. If he pitches against you the next weekend, it’s the exact same thing.”
The stakes are already high for a league-only regular season that will hit the quarter pole Sunday. Nebraska (5-3) can pull away from much of the Big Ten pack or fall back into it depending on how it handles Iowa (3-5), which is 12-6 against the Huskers under eighth-year coach Rick Heller.