Nebraska men bounce back from 'devastating loss'

Haanif Cheatham said the last game for the Nebraska men’s basketball game — a one-point home loss against North Dakota — was devastating.
And then the senior transfer from Florida Gulf Coast said it again later. So it was clearly devastating.
But many people thought some games like that would happen when Nebraska put together a team in just a few months after head coach Fred Hoiberg was hired.
On Sunday, Nebraska played its first game since that loss on Dec. 21 and was able to at least move it further from memory by getting a better-feeling, 73-52 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cheatham led the Huskers with 17 points. For much of the game Cheatham provided a lot of the Huskers' offense. His total included making 8-of-9 free throws, with Cheatham wisely attacking the basket and getting fouled when other shots weren’t going in.
Yvan Ouedraogo finished with career highs in both points (11) and rebounds (14) on his way to his first career double-double. Ouedraogo is just the ninth player in program history to have a double-double as a freshman, and the first since Shavon Shields in 2013.
Jervay Green added some offense and excitement with a couple of dunks in the second half. He scored eight points. Matej Kavas and Cam Mack added 10 points apiece.
It’s all conference games now for the Huskers, who finished with a 5-6 nonconference record. Nebraska (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) already played two Big Ten games, with a win against Purdue and an overtime loss against Indiana. Now it’s 18 consecutive regular-season Big Ten games, starting with Rutgers on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska’s up-and-down nonconference schedule included three home losses in buy games (UC Riverside, Southern Utah and North Dakota).
“I think everybody knew it was going to be a stretch,” said Cheatham of the expectations for this season. “I think we all knew it wasn't going to be all rainbows and perfect. I think we all knew it was going to be ups-and-downs. I think the grind of the season is what makes it perfect because at the end of it you get to look back and see how far you came as a team.
“I think we’re on the right path right now. The last game going into break was devastating, but we bounced back and I think we’re going to be ready (for Rutgers).”
Now the Huskers have more experience playing with their new teammates, and will have a different sense of urgency knowing the next opponent is always a Big Ten team.
“You wake up differently, your mentality is different. It’s big-time basketball now,” said Cheatham of the Big Ten season. “I think in those past two Big Ten games we showed we wake up for those games. You should wake up for every game, but it doesn’t work like that sometimes.”
The offense wasn’t great for either team in the first half. Nebraska missed a lot of close shots, and also 11 of its 12 three-point attempts.
After the game was tied at eight, Nebraska took the lead for good with a 7-0 run that included a steal and dunk by Cam Mack. That was part of a stretch where Nebraska went on a 22-4 run for a 30-12 lead.
“We stayed together and kept guarding and eventually went on that run where we got up 18,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska’s offense got better in the final 10 minutes of the game. Nebraska finished shooting 35% from the field (23-66), including 7-of-25 on three-pointers. The Huskers got a lot of their points from the free-throw line, making a season-high 20.
Jordan Hairston led Corpus Christi (4-9) with 19 points. Myles Smith, the leading scorer for Corpus Christi at 16 points per game -- including 31 in the last game -- did not score in 14 minutes played. The Islanders had 21 turnovers.
Now the Huskers bring on Big Ten play, including matchups against six ranked teams.
“This group is hopefully coming together, and we’ll go out and play consistently on both ends of the floor. We’re going to have to,” Hoiberg said. “Obviously we have a very thin margin. We have to go out and do everything right if we’re going to have a chance to win.”