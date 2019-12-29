Nebraska men bounce back from 'devastating loss'

It’s all conference games now for the Huskers, who finished with a 5-6 nonconference record. Nebraska (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) already played two Big Ten games, with a win against Purdue and an overtime loss against Indiana. Now it’s 18 consecutive regular-season Big Ten games, starting with Rutgers on Friday in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s up-and-down nonconference schedule included three home losses in buy games (UC Riverside, Southern Utah and North Dakota).

“I think everybody knew it was going to be a stretch,” said Cheatham of the expectations for this season. “I think we all knew it wasn't going to be all rainbows and perfect. I think we all knew it was going to be ups-and-downs. I think the grind of the season is what makes it perfect because at the end of it you get to look back and see how far you came as a team.

“I think we’re on the right path right now. The last game going into break was devastating, but we bounced back and I think we’re going to be ready (for Rutgers).”

Now the Huskers have more experience playing with their new teammates, and will have a different sense of urgency knowing the next opponent is always a Big Ten team.