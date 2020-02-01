Nebraska men fall to Penn State, drop 7th straight

A promising first half for Nebraska quickly faded and never returned, as No. 24 Penn State used a lopsided second half to upend the Huskers, 76-64, Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The loss marks the seventh straight defeat for the Huskers, who drop to 7-15 overall and 2-9 in Big Ten play. Penn State improves to 16-5 (6-4 Big Ten).

Nebraska entered the intermission trailing 38-33, but allowed Penn State to score eight straight points to begin the second half, fueling a Nittany Lion run that eventually ballooned to 15-4 and opened a 53-37 advantage that proved insurmountable.

Haanif Cheatham led the Huskers with 15 points and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 12. NU's leading scorer, Cam Mack, who was noticeably absent from the starting lineup, was held scoreless for the first time this season.

The Huskers stayed afloat in the second half behind a 5-of-10 display from three-point territory, a streak the team was unable to replicate after halftime. NU converted just 3-of-11 three-point attempts in the final 20 minutes.

