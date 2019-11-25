Nebraska men's basketball pulls away from Washington State in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Nebraska got out-rebounded again, and missed a bunch of free throws, again.

But the Huskers shot the cover off the ball again too, using a big second half to pull away for an 82-71 win over Washington State Monday in the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Nebraska will face George Mason at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament semifinals.

To get there, the Huskers (3-2) shot 64% from the floor after halftime, including a stretch of 11 makes in 12 attempts, while outscoring the Cougars 48-34 over the final 20 minutes.

NU hit 5-of-7 from three-point range in the second half. The Huskers spread the Cougars out and drove at them, getting to the paint for layups. And at least for a little bit, they made free throws. Nebraska started the second half making seven of their first eight from the stripe.

That helped offset the things that look like they're going to be issues all season. Washington State has 20 second-chance points to Nebraska's four, and the Huskers finished 13-of-25 at the free throw line.

At halftime, the Cougars had a 14-0 advantage in second-chance points on the way to a 37-34 lead.